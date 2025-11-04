CertiK Releases DAT Report Assessing Security, Compliance, And Operational Integrity Through New Framework

In Brief CertiK’s 2025 Skynet DAT Report introduces a five-pillar security and compliance framework to assess the integrity of digital asset treasuries, highlighting top-performing firms and emerging trends.

Web3 security firm CertiK stated that it has released its 2025 Skynet Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT) Report, which introduces a security and compliance framework designed to evaluate the operational soundness of digital asset treasuries.

The company noted that the DAT approach has evolved from a specialized corporate method into an expanding market segment, with publicly listed firms now collectively holding more than $130 billion in digital assets.

This approach, identifying a category of companies that adopt digital assets as a central balance sheet component, has developed into a regulated, high-volatility instrument enabling traditional finance investors to access the cryptocurrency sector.

However, with new regulatory developments such as the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework and the US CLARITY Act, the value of a DAT enterprise is increasingly influenced not only by the scale of its asset holdings but also by the robustness of its security and compliance mechanisms.

CertiK Evaluates DATs Through Five-Pillar Analysis

The company’s DAT framework is structured around five primary analytical pillars designed to produce a quantitative evaluation for participating firms. These pillars include Custodian and Third-Party Diligence, Internal Controls and Operational Security, On-Chain Risk Exposure, Capital Strategy Resilience, and Regulatory and Disclosure Posture. Within this structure, the assessment examines aspects such as the diversification of custody providers, mitigation of internal threats, adherence to security standards, the durability of financial strategies, and the timeliness and transparency of public reporting.

Based on the framework’s criteria, Strategy achieved the highest Skynet Score of 91.8. This rating reflects elements such as the company’s reliance on regulated custodians, the implementation of multi-signature protection measures, completion of annual SOC 2 audits, and consistent regulatory transparency through filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Other firms recognized for strong performance in the report include MARA Holdings, Metaplanet, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company, BitMine Immersion Technologies, XXI, CleanSpark, Hut 8 Mining, SharpLink Gaming, and Forward Industries.

Emerging Trends In DAT Reflect Shift Toward Sustainability And Regulatory Maturity

The report further outlines current and emerging trends within the DAT sector, emphasizing that companies with sustainable operational models are expected to remain influential as institutional and corporate engagement with digital assets expands. Developments such as the growth of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and increased linkage with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are identified as important factors shaping the landscape. The analysis concludes that, as competition intensifies and spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide lower-cost options for market participation, investor evaluation of DATs will increasingly depend not merely on asset size, but on the security, transparency, and management practices underlying those holdings.

CertiK employs advanced formal verification technologies to safeguard and oversee blockchain networks and smart contract systems. The organization integrates research-driven methodologies with enterprise-grade applications, supporting the secure and reliable expansion of decentralized technologies.

