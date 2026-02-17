Centrifuge And Pharos Partner To Strengthen Onchain Distribution Infrastructure For Institutional Assets

In Brief Centrifuge and Pharos have formed a partnership to bring institutional‑grade tokenized assets onchain at scale by combining Centrifuge’s tokenization infrastructure with Pharos’ execution‑focused Layer 1 network, enabling these assets to be distributed, accessed, and actively used within real onchain financial systems.

RWA tokenization platform Centrifuge and Layer 1 for RealFi Pharos announced a new partnership aimed at enabling institutional‑grade assets, including tokenized US Treasuries (JTRSY) and AAA‑rated structured credit products (JAAA), to be distributed and operated onchain at scale through a shared infrastructure framework.

The collaboration is positioned around addressing one of the central obstacles in institutional onchain finance: the distribution of tokenized assets. Although tokenization has advanced in recent years, many institutional products remain difficult to access, fragmented across platforms, or largely inactive once issued. The joint initiative focuses on ensuring that institutional assets can move beyond issuance and remain functional within active onchain financial systems.

In many regions outside the US and Western Europe, access to US dollar‑denominated credit and treasury instruments continues to be limited by regulatory, onboarding, custody, and operational barriers. Even when these instruments are tokenized, distribution channels often remain indirect and dispersed, restricting their ability to reach new participants or be deployed effectively once onchain. The partnership seeks to address these structural issues by combining Centrifuge’s institutional‑grade tokenization standards with Pharos’ execution‑focused Layer 1 network.

Pharos To Power Liquidity And Distribution Layer For Institutional Assets

Pharos will serve as a strategic liquidity and distribution layer for assets issued through Centrifuge, providing the high‑performance infrastructure and ecosystem connectivity required to support broader capital participation and deeper onchain liquidity pathways. The integrated environment spans wallet access, enterprise channels, platform connectivity, and execution capacity, enabling assets to be accessed, pooled, allocated, and reused rather than remaining static after issuance.

“Tokenization alone does not solve the access and usability problem,” said Bhaji Illuminati, CEO of Centrifuge Labs. “This partnership focuses on building the distribution and infrastructure layer that allows institutional assets to function within real onchain financial environments.”

Pharos is designed as an inclusive financial Layer 1 network built to support high‑throughput, real‑world financial workflows through deep‑parallel execution and modular architecture. The network is structured to accommodate large‑scale institutional asset activity and enable continuous onchain operation. “The challenge isn’t demand, it’s infrastructure,” said Wish Wu, CEO of Pharos. “This collaboration focuses on creating an environment where institutional assets can move onchain and remain active within open, composable financial systems.”

The partnership is described as an early step toward operational onchain finance, where institutional assets are not only represented onchain but supported by infrastructure designed for distribution, execution, and long‑term participation.

