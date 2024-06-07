Celebrity Meme Coins in the Spotlight: Buterin’s Criticism Sparks Debate on Sustainability and Ethical Practices

Share this article







by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Celebrities are branding digital tokens inspired by memes, with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin criticizing these short-lived and unimportant celebrity meme currencies.

Celebrities are increasingly branding and putting their names to digital tokens inspired by memes, such as Iggy Azalea’s $MOTHER and Caitlyn Jenner’s JENNER coin. The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, has sharply criticized this trend, claiming that many of these celebrity meme currencies are short-lived and unimportant.

Buterin voiced his displeasure with the present status of celebrity meme currencies in a number of tweets and a thorough blog post, calling for a change in focus towards more significant and influential projects in the cryptocurrency sector. He underlined that rather than being only speculative instruments; these tokens must promote public goods, open-source software, or the arts, among other noble causes.

Creating a project where the typical member would still be delighted to be active even if all tokens eventually became worthless is the driving idea, according to Buterin, who wrote on the social media site X (previously Twitter).

I'm feeling quite unhappy about with "this cycle’s celebrity experimentation" so far.



"Financialization as a means toward an end", I can respect if the end is worthy (healthcare, open source software, art, etc). Financialization *as the final product*, 🤮



Ashton and Mila's… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) June 5, 2024

Understanding Celebrity Meme Coins

A distinct subgroup of the larger meme coin craze, celebrity meme coins, have witnessed a notable increase in trading volume and momentum in recent years. These tokens are based on pop culture allusions and internet memes. The value of these tokens is mostly derived from celebrity endorsements and community-driven campaigns that frequently coincide with their releases.

Celebrity meme currencies like $MOTHER and JENNER are supported and advertised by the celebrities themselves. Others, such as the TRUMP (MAGA) coin, are introduced without the mentioned person’s direct assistance but instead rely on the fame of the celebrity and the memes that go along with it to generate buzz.

If $MOTHER breaks into sustainable value creation, it’ll also be the mother of this cycle’s celebrity experimentation. — Chris Burniske (@cburniske) June 1, 2024

Celebrity meme currencies are popular because they capitalize on the fervor and curiosity around meme-inspired assets in the cryptocurrency market, as well as the established fan bases of well-known public celebrities. Buterin’s criticism, nevertheless, draws attention to the possible dangers of this development, especially in cases where the tokens’ use is limited to price speculation.

Buterin’s Call for Purpose and Longevity

Buterin offered a number of substitute strategies in his blog post that may give celebrity meme coins greater significance and long-term worth. He said that these initiatives may help achieve public-benefit objectives, such as supporting philanthropic causes or the creative pursuits of famous individuals.

Buterin used the cartoon “Stoner Cats” series starring Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as an example. The show’s cat characters were featured on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which were sold to raise money. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was monitoring the initiative, but Buterin commended its approach, calling it significantly more ethical than most of the new celebrity meme currency launches.

Buterin also underlined the significance of longevity, proposing that in order to guarantee that initiatives have enduring value and are not immediately forgotten, they should be planned to last for at least ten years. Additionally, he said that interesting mechanisms should be included in addition to token trading, citing DAOs as an example of systems that let users engage in decision-making.

Concerns and Hazards Associated with Celebrity Meme Coins

Though many cryptocurrency aficionados are fascinated by celebrity meme currencies, there are serious hazards and issues with them as well. Volatility is a major problem since these tokens frequently see dramatic price fluctuations that are caused more by excitement and conjecture than by underlying fundamentals.

Since it is so easy to start making meme coins, there is a surge in possibly fraudulent projects. Some of these developers even engage in techniques like rug pulls, where they steal investors’ money by draining liquidity pools.

Concerns about intellectual property and copyright are also common because many celebrity meme coins function without the mentioned people’s knowledge or agreement.

Another impending danger is regulatory scrutiny, as authorities have previously acted against several celebrity-endorsed ventures that they believed were selling unregistered securities. Celebrity meme currency producers should take note of the SEC’s allegations against the “Stoner Cats” project founders.

Buterin’s Vision for Positive-Sum Meme Coins

Buterin admits the allure of meme currencies and the desire for entertainment and possible financial gain that motivates involvement in these initiatives, notwithstanding his objections. Because of this, he advises looking into additional positive-sum iterations of financialized games and charity coins, which may improve players’ financial situation while advancing public benefits.

Buterin gives two examples: “Fable of the Dragon Tyrant,” which funded cultural initiatives linked to anti-aging research, and “GiveWell Inu,” a charity coin designed to send revenues to the successful altruism group GiveWell. Additionally, he draws attention to the prospect of Robin Hood-style games, in which individuals with lesser incomes may profit monetarily from their involvement.

Buterin sees a future where meme coins go beyond simple conjecture and really help local communities and society at large by combining aspects of entertaining games, altruism, and possible financial gains for users.

A quick summary of features that a celebrity crypto project needs to have for me to be more willing to respect it:



1. Have some kind of public-good goal that it's serving, other than enriching the celebrity and early adopters. Realistically, either an art project or the… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) June 5, 2024

Some, like Vitalik Buterin, see a potential to use notoriety and community involvement for more meaningful and positive-sum ventures, while others may consider them as harmless speculative assets.

Whatever one’s opinion, there is no denying that the emergence of celebrity meme currencies has drawn interest from the cryptocurrency community and spurred conversations regarding the phenomenon’s practical and ethical ramifications. It is important to exercise prudence when dealing with these tokens, carry out in-depth investigations, and give top priority to projects that share their beliefs and add value beyond simple speculation about price.

Ultimately, the viability of celebrity meme currencies may depend on how eagerly communities and project developers respond to Buterin’s plea for longevity, purpose, and positive-sum dynamics. A new wave of celebrity-inspired ventures that captivate the public’s attention, propel significant change, and aid in the expansion and development of the larger ecosystem may arise in the cryptocurrency arena.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Viktoriia Palchik

