News Report
September 24, 2024

Cega Introduces ‘Vault Token Market’, Unlocking Liquidity And Flexibility For Investors

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 24, 2024 at 11:18 am Updated: September 24, 2024 at 11:18 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 24, 2024 at 11:18 am

In Brief

Cega unveiled the Vault Token Market to enhance investment management by providing users with greater liquidity, utility, and flexibility.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) structured investments platform Cega introduced the Vault Token Market (VTM), designed to enhance investment management by providing users with greater liquidity, utility, and flexibility.

The new feature aims to maximize the utility of Cega vault tokens, starting with off-ramping capabilities that offer users fast access to liquidity, enabling them to exit positions during a trade cycle. Currently, the VTM is operational on both the Arbitrum and Ethereum networks.

The VTM allows users to sell their vault tokens mid-epoch through limit orders, providing them with immediate access to liquidity when needed. This eliminates the need to wait until the end of the trade cycle to withdraw or reallocate capital.

Additionally, the VTM enhances the utility of vault tokens beyond early exits. It aims to unlock the full potential of Cega’s yield-bearing vault tokens within the wider DeFi ecosystem. Users can explore various opportunities, including liquid staking, restaking, and collateralized lending, thereby expanding their options.

VTM enables users to trade Cega vault tokens in an open market. Moreover, it features a “Benchmark Price” tool that calculates the fair market value of users’ vault tokens by considering factors such as time to expiry, yield earned, and current market conditions. This ensures optimal execution for users, whether they are selling tokens or seeking discounted positions.

In order to celebrate the launch of the VTM, Cega has partnered with Galxe to host a time-limited quest. Participants are now enabled to complete four quests to win a share of $500 to invest.

Cega: What Is It?

Cega is a platform that adapts traditional finance (TradFi) investment strategies for the DeFi marketplace. The platform enables holders of the dollar-pegged stablecoin USDC to earn yields without actively managing their positions. Users can deposit USDC, ether (ETH), or wrapped staked ether (wstETH) into the vaults, which utilize strategies involving packaged exotic derivatives, including fixed-coupon notes and put spreads, to generate appealing returns. Participants in the vaults receive Cega vault tokens that reflect their financial stake in these investment strategies.

To date, it has facilitated over $500 million in transactions. Currently, it boasts a total value locked (TVL) exceeding $10 million, making it the third-largest decentralized exotic derivatives protocol globally. The project is supported by prominent investors, including Dragonfly Capital and Pantera Capital.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

