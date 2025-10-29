en en
Business News Report Technology
October 29, 2025

CBIx Goes Live As Independent Innovation Hub To Drive Next-Gen Banking In UAE

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 29, 2025
Edited and fact-checked: October 29, 2025 at 7:02 am

In Brief

CBI has launched CBIx, aiming to bridge emerging technologies with practical financial solutions and drive digital transformation in the UAE and beyond.

CBIx Goes Live As Independent Innovation Hub To Drive Next-Gen Banking In UAE

Commercial Bank International (CBI), a prominent financial institution in the UAE, has officially introduced CBIx. CBIx is an independent subsidiary wholly owned by the bank, created to focus on innovation and new ventures. The platform is designed to explore, enable, and accelerate transformative ideas in banking by bridging emerging technologies with practical applications.

The establishment of CBIx represents a new phase in CBI’s development, combining a strong financial foundation with a forward-looking approach to digital transformation. As a fully autonomous entity, CBIx allows the bank to test new financial models and scale initiatives more rapidly in areas including artificial intelligence, tokenized assets, Web3, gaming, and the broader fintech sector.

“The UAE has long been a hub of innovation, and with CBIx, we are building on that spirit to lead the next stage of financial and technological transformation,” said Ala Aljayyusi, Managing Director of CBIx, in a written statement. “Our vision is clear: to create meaningful connections between traditional finance and emerging technologies, and to turn ambitious ideas into practical solutions. CBIx will not follow global trends; it will set them, both in the region and internationally,” he added.

Initial initiatives include facilitating the establishment of a Money Market Fund in partnership with QNB and collaboration with the Al Farabi Innovation Hub to translate academic research into practical banking solutions. CBIx is also establishing a corporate venture capital arm to invest in high-potential startups and is advancing tokenization projects in partnership with the Ascend RWA Accelerator.

“CBIx is about turning vision into execution. It is where new ideas are tested and scaled into solutions that serve real needs: tokenized assets and AI-driven finance or tailored products for new communities like gaming,” said Giovanni Everduin, Co-founder of CBIx, in a written statement. “We are building something that is global in its outlook but firmly rooted in the UAE’s innovation ecosystem,” he added.

CBIx Pioneers Next-Gen Banking To Strengthen UAE’s Global Digital Leadership

CBIx is exploring next-generation banking models designed for rapidly expanding sectors, beginning with bespoke financial products for the gaming community developed in collaboration with the DIFC’s gaming hub. This initiative illustrates CBIx’s approach to redefining financial services and advancing the UAE’s position as a global hub for digital innovation.

The CBIx team combines the agility of startups with extensive industry expertise and a forward-looking perspective. The ventures they develop aim to connect local innovations with global demand, creating tangible value for customers, partners, and communities.

Headquartered in Dubai, CBIx operates as an independent entity while leveraging the legacy and support of CBI. Through strategic regional and international partnerships, the subsidiary contributes to driving financial innovation and setting benchmarks for progress across the Middle East.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

