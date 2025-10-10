Cardano, Samsung, And Binance Anchor A Breakout Week For Global Crypto Collaboration

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief October’s second week saw major crypto partnerships and collaborations — from Samsung integrating Coinbase into Galaxy devices to Cardano and Google Cloud advancing blockchain privacy.

October’s second week saw a wave of high-profile crypto partnerships, from Samsung and Coinbase bringing digital assets to millions of devices, to Google Cloud and Cardano joining forces on blockchain privacy.

Governments, fintechs, and institutions alike advanced adoption — marking a pivotal week in crypto’s global integration and mainstream growth.

Samsung and Coinbase Partner to Bring Crypto Access to Millions of Galaxy Users

Coinbase has teamed up with Samsung to make crypto access easier for millions of Galaxy owners. The partnership will integrate Coinbase One — the exchange’s premium membership — directly into Samsung Wallet for U.S. users, reaching more than 75 million devices before expanding globally in the coming months.

Through the collaboration, Galaxy users can explore crypto trading, staking, and partner rewards from a trusted platform. Coinbase One offers zero trading fees, priority support, boosted staking rewards, and account protection for unauthorized fund losses. The integration also supports Samsung Pay, allowing Coinbase users in the U.S. to spend and earn crypto more seamlessly.

Coinbase Chief Business Officer Shan Aggarwal said the effort combines Samsung’s global reach with Coinbase’s trusted infrastructure to give users “the best value” in crypto access. Samsung’s Drew Blackard added that the company continues to expand Samsung Wallet’s functionality, describing Coinbase as “the ideal partner” for a secure and intuitive experience.

The move marks another step toward mainstreaming crypto payments through consumer tech. By embedding Coinbase services into Galaxy devices, the companies aim to place digital assets — and everyday financial access — directly in users’ hands.

Kyrgyzstan and Binance Deepen Collaboration to Advance the Nation’s Digital Economy

Kyrgyzstan and Binance have reiterated their collaboration to support the country’s digital transformation and construct a safe and innovative digital economy. At a meeting held in Bishkek on October 6, President Sadyr Japarov and Binance Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Conlan discussed ideas for increasing cooperation on blockchain development, education, and integrating digital assets.

Japarov highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing efforts to launch the KGST, a digital asset pegged to the national currency, alongside the digital som, the country’s forthcoming central bank digital currency. The two are expected to work in tandem to boost domestic and cross-border financial applications.

Conlan emphasized Binance’s “global reach” and commitment to long-term collaboration in Kyrgyzstan, pointing to recent initiatives led by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao. Earlier this year, Zhao met with Japarov to outline a national digital asset ecosystem and support local training for digital finance specialists.

Binance has also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Kyrgyzstan’s National Investment Agency to develop blockchain infrastructure, establish a cryptocurrency reserve, and strengthen cybersecurity capabilities.

Through these efforts, Kyrgyzstan is positioning itself as a regional hub for digital innovation — aligning government vision with Binance’s global expertise to modernize governance and economic systems through blockchain technology.

Crypto.com and SOL Strategies Partner to Strengthen Institutional Custody and Validator Network

Crypto.com has formed a strategic alliance with SOL Strategies Inc., a publicly traded Canadian firm focused on building infrastructure and investment within the Solana ecosystem. The partnership will see SOL Strategies diversify its treasury operations by using Crypto.com Custody, while its enterprise-grade validator services will become accessible to Crypto.com’s institutional clients.

Crypto.com President and COO Eric Anziani said the collaboration addresses the growing need for “secure, compliant custody and reliable staking solutions” for public companies managing digital asset treasuries. He added that the partnership enhances Crypto.com’s validator network and institutional offerings.

Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies, noted that integrating validator access through Crypto.com Custody strengthens both companies’ positions in Solana’s institutional landscape. He called it a “dual benefit” that aligns with SOL’s DAT++ model, combining strategic treasury management with infrastructure leadership across the Solana network.

Stratiphy Partners With 21Shares to Bring Regulated Crypto ETNs to UK Retail Investors

UK wealth app Stratiphy has joined forces with 21Shares, a leading global crypto ETP issuer, to launch access to crypto Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) lifts its four-year ban on retail crypto ETN trading. The partnership makes Stratiphy the first UK wealth manager to offer 21Shares’ physically backed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs, enabling retail investors to hold crypto alongside traditional assets.

Stratiphy’s AI-driven investment platform will allow users to test, automate, and optimize portfolio strategies while managing crypto exposure within a regulated framework. CEO Daniel Gold said the collaboration ensures Stratiphy can “offer regulated access to crypto” immediately as new FCA rules take effect.

21Shares, which manages over $11 billion in assets, called the policy shift a major milestone for the UK’s digital asset market. CEO Russell Barlow noted that allowing Bitcoin and Ethereum-backed ETNs gives investors “a simple, secure, and tax-efficient” way to gain crypto exposure through ISAs and SIPPs.

The move signals a turning point for UK retail participation in regulated crypto markets, aligning the country with Europe’s accelerating adoption of digital investment products.

Dynamic Works and Shift Markets Join Forces to Launch TDM Exchange, a Next-Gen Crypto Trading Platform

Dynamic Works, creator of the Syntellicore CRM platform, has partnered with Shift Markets, a leader in white-label crypto exchange infrastructure, to launch TDM Exchange — a comprehensive trading platform for digital asset operators.

The collaboration merges Shift Markets’ exchange technology—including spot and derivatives trading, global liquidity aggregation, and a crypto payments gateway—with Syntellicore CRM’s advanced client management ecosystem. The result is an end-to-end solution covering onboarding, compliance, partner management, and operational workflows.

Dynamic Works CEO Angelos Gregoriou said embedding Shift Markets’ liquidity and trading stack into Syntellicore delivers “a future-ready foundation” that enhances both compliance and operational efficiency.

TDM Exchange will feature automated KYC/AML, affiliate and IB management tools, client segmentation dashboards, and jurisdiction-based rule settings, enabling exchanges to meet regulatory requirements across regions. According to Shift Markets CEO Ian McAfee, combining both systems allows new exchanges “to compete at an institutional level from day one.”

Dynamic Works recently raised €2.5 million through the Cyprus RIF DISRUPT Programme, earmarked for integrating AI and mobile technologies into Syntellicore. The TDM Exchange launch represents a significant step in expanding that innovation into the crypto trading ecosystem.

Sui Group Partners With Ethena to Launch Dual Stablecoins on Sui Blockchain

Sui Group Holdings has announced plans to launch two stablecoins—suiUSDe and USDi—on the Sui blockchain by the end of 2025, in partnership with Ethena. The move marks a milestone for the Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury and aims to boost liquidity across the Sui–Ethereum ecosystem.

The yield-bearing suiUSDe and non-yield USDi are designed to reduce reliance on Circle’s USDC and expand decentralized financial options. Ethena brings its proven infrastructure, having grown USDe into the third-largest dollar-backed digital asset with more than $14.8 billion TVL.

Sui Group Chairman Marius Barnett said the initiative will evolve the firm “beyond treasury management,” positioning it as a “next-generation SUI Bank” supporting ecosystem-wide liquidity. Analysts say the collaboration underscores growing corporate participation in stablecoin markets, with the project combining Ethena’s protocol expertise and Sui’s treasury strength to deliver stability, scalability, and capital efficiency.

The national soccer team of Argentina has a deal in place with CoinPoker, a crypto-based poker platform, in what is another major partnership between sport and digital assets. CoinPoker, founded in 2017, runs entirely on cryptocurrency and users deposit and play with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon or Binance Coin, and place bets in Tether (USDT) for stability.

CoinPoker ambassador Tony G asserted that the collaboration symbolizes the company’s dedication to “team-up with the best on the planet” and enhances “excellence on the pitch and off.”

A spokesperson for the Argentine Football Association further added that the partnership embodies the team’s desire to “embrace cutting-edge technology” alongside cherished values of excellence and competition.

To mark the partnership, CoinPoker is hosting a series of freeroll tournaments with $2,024 prize pools and exclusive giveaways, including Messi-signed football shirts, highlighting the celebratory spirit of this cross-industry collaboration.

Cardano Partners With Google Cloud to Advance Blockchain Compliance and Privacy

Cardano has announced a landmark partnership with Google Cloud, signaling a major leap forward for blockchain adoption focused on data privacy and regulatory compliance.

The collaboration centers on Midnight, Cardano’s privacy-focused sidechain, which aims to build a secure blockchain infrastructure that balances transparency with confidentiality.

Under the partnership, Google Cloud will serve as a validator on the Midnight network, reinforcing its commitment to privacy-driven applications and decentralized digital identity systems.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson described the deal as proof that Cardano’s focus on compliance and technical excellence “is bearing fruit,” positioning it as a key player in the blockchain landscape.

The partnership also aligns with Google Cloud’s expanding blockchain footprint, following collaborations with BNB Chain, Tezos, and Aptos Labs. As Midnight prepares for its mainnet launch later this year, the alliance is expected to accelerate Cardano’s ecosystem growth — fueling speculation of ADA’s next major rally.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

