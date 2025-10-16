en en
October 16, 2025

Canton: Building the First Privacy-Enabled Blockchain for Financial Markets

Victoria d'Este
by
Published: October 16, 2025 at 2:33 pm Updated: October 16, 2025 at 2:33 pm
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 16, 2025 at 2:33 pm

In Brief

Canton, the first privacy-enabled open blockchain for financial markets, aims to deliver synchronized finance, focusing on privacy, interoperability, and innovation for scalable payroll operations.

Canton positions itself as the first privacy-enabled open blockchain for financial markets, aiming to deliver what it calls synchronized finance. Co-Founder and Head of Network Strategy Eric Saraniecki shared insights on why privacy, interoperability, and innovation have been at the heart of Canton from day one.

“Everyone’s talking about stablecoins growing 10, 100x. Well, if you want to do payroll, you need privacy. You don’t want to tell the whole world how much money you’re making. Canton is the only place where you can do this at scale,” Saraniecki explains.

Privacy and Interoperability: A Foundational Choice

For Canton, privacy and interoperability weren’t afterthoughts — they were built into the protocol from the beginning.

“I’ve been in crypto long enough to see transparency as the bug in Bitcoin’s design. If you want scale and meaningful outcomes, privacy is a necessary requirement,” he says.

This early focus enables Canton to support complex financial use cases while complying with regulatory frameworks.

Synchronized Finance: Reducing Friction in Real Time

Saraniecki explains that synchronized finance is about making multiple financial systems act as one, in real time, rather than over days or weeks.

“You click the button to make a payment, and under the hood, multiple systems are being coordinated. Blockchain allows all those systems to see the same version of the world immediately, removing a massive tax on productivity and innovation.”

Flexibility in a Regulated World

Balancing decentralization, privacy, and control is challenging, especially in regulated environments. Canton approaches this by offering programmable primitives, allowing developers to define their own rules rather than being forced into a single model.

“It’s like building your own web app on the Internet. Canton gives you the primitives; you design the app, the consensus, and the privacy model that fits your needs.”

Global Synchronizer and Tokenomics

Canton’s Global Synchronizer underpins its interoperability, allowing seamless interchain communication. Saraniecki was surprised by how quickly its novel tokenomics drove adoption:

“Most of the fees go to the apps driving activity, not just validators. This creates a flywheel of exuberance — incentives align with outcomes, not extraction. The ecosystem is growing faster than we imagined.”

Use Cases and Mass Adoption

From derivatives and 24/7 on-chain financing to private stablecoin payments, Canton is ambitious in its goals.

“Honestly, all of them are landing roughly at the same time. But the simplest to grasp is private stablecoins. A stablecoin with privacy, where the provider earns revenue every time it’s used, is obviously better than anything else out there. That’s where you’ll see the first 10x growth.”

Looking ahead, Canton aims to interconnect these innovations, combining payments, securities, and new capital formation in ways unseen in other ecosystems.

“We’re cooking up some fun stuff — the next evolution will be an incredibly creative period for the ecosystem,” Saraniecki concludes.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Victoria d'Este
Victoria d'Este

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.