Can the Internet Survive Without Big Tech

In Brief The Internet’s survival depends on breaking free from Big Tech and building decentralized, resilient infrastructure.

We often overlook how, when setting up a server or hosting a service, we choose from multiple providers. In truth, the backbone of nearly every digital service, ranging from small startups to global platforms, is controlled by a few major cloud providers. These hyper-scalers are not only large but also deeply influence internet operations, and many smaller services remain connected to them whether they want to be or not.

Even if user data is encrypted and securely stored, when an online service depends on one of these providers, the cloud operator still has access to operational metadata, information like request volumes, traffic patterns, CPU and memory usage, network flows, and timing data. Cloud providers typically supply instance metadata services (such as AWS’s IMDS), which reveal details about virtual machines’ internal states. Both malicious actors and insiders have exploited these channels to map infrastructure, escalate privileges, or deduce user behavior. While this metadata is not the actual content, it can be just as revealing in the wrong hands.

Moreover, the fragility of dependence becomes clear when one considers misconfigurations, cross-tenant exposure, jurisdictional complexity, and vendor lock in. Human error in cloud settings is a top cause of large-scale data leaks and service outages. Shared infrastructure can open doors for neighboring virtual machines to spy or interact in unintended ways.

Data stored in one region may fall under foreign law. And when providers charge exorbitant egress fees or rely on proprietary APIs, they make migrating away prohibitively expensive. The infamous case of Google Cloud accidentally erasing UniSuper’s private cloud subscription in 2024 underscores how devastating a single configuration mistake can be.

Decentralization Isn’t Just Idealism, It’s Architecture

Given these systemic flaws, the push for decentralized infrastructure gains urgency. The goal is to build systems where no single entity holds both the keys and the gates.

One promising direction is Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks, known as DePIN, where physical resources like storage, bandwidth, IoT connectivity, and energy grids are tokenized and managed among many independent participants. At the same time, cryptographic techniques such as zero-knowledge proofs, homomorphic encryption, and functional encryption are making it possible to compute over encrypted data without exposing raw inputs.

Decentralized data ownership protocols aim to transfer control of personal data to users, allowing applications to query or access data rather than owning it. Distributed social protocols such as DSNP, the Distributed Social Networking Protocol, are designed to enable social networks to interoperate without relying on centralized identity or data management. Although these initiatives are still in early stages, they indicate a move towards a more diverse and resilient internet architecture.

Decentralized approaches encounter significant challenges. Developers and service operators depend on mature tools, stable infrastructure, and predictable business models. These systems still underperform in usability, speed, and economic incentives. Managing peers, consensus, cryptographic functions, and redundancy is complex.

Meanwhile, average users prioritize convenience and reliability, making them hesitant to trade a seamless experience for greater sovereignty. When Alexander Linton observes that these alternatives haven’t reached the user scale of platforms like Signal, Reddit, or Snapchat, he highlights a practical reality. He also implicitly urges technologists to bridge this gap.

The License to Reclaim the Internet

We are at a turning point. The movement towards architectural independence is gaining momentum, and history shows that new technologies often appear as established systems strengthen their grip.

Society’s awareness of privacy is increasing. Incidents of data leaks, surveillance scandals, and regulatory changes have shifted public opinion. Many governments are instituting stricter data sovereignty and privacy laws that emphasize decentralization. At the same time, advancements in cryptography, consensus mechanisms, incentive models, and privacy techniques are progressing quickly.

Additionally, a cultural transformation is underway. The internet was never intended to operate within isolated silos. Tech innovators, privacy advocates, and active communities are uniting around the vision of a free, layered network, one built on resilience, user control, and trust, rather than just scalability.

The key question isn’t if decentralization will grow, but when and which projects will lead it. We already see influential players: privacy-focused messaging apps, foundations supporting secure protocols, nonprofits developing alternative infrastructures, and communities exploring decentralized identity. Their voices need amplification, funding growth, and their technology must surpass complacency.

We can’t rely on corporate cloud foundations forever for digital sovereignty. The next infrastructure era should end the silent dominance of invisible infrastructure, anchoring the internet in open, verifiable architectures. True architectural freedom must start before the web collapses into a single monolithic cloud.

