Camp Network Launches Eligibility Checker For Season 1 Airdrop

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Camp Network, a Layer 1 blockchain bridging intellectual property and AI, has launched an eligibility checker for its Season 1 airdrop.

Layer 1 blockchain that positions itself at the intersection of intellectual property and AI, Camp Network announced that it has introduced an eligibility checker in preparation for its upcoming airdrop. The tool allows participants to confirm their status and complete registration ahead of the deadline set for August 25th at 23:59 PM ET.

The announcement emphasized that individuals should connect using the same wallet previously engaged within the Camp ecosystem, including activity on the Summit Series Testnet, in order to confirm eligibility for Season 1 of the airdrop.

Participation in the airdrop is open to two primary groups: holders of TrailHeads non-fungible tokens, which serve as the official profile picture collection within the Camp Network and feature six distinct animals crafted from natural materials, each designed with a unique identity and backstory, as well as verified contributors from the Summit Series Incentivized Testnet.

In order to finalize registration, a fee of 0.0025 ETH must be paid. This one-time cost is intended to support the process of enabling gasless claiming on the Camp mainnet. However, the project clarified that additional fees may still apply at the time of claiming.

Camp Network Launches CAMP Token To Power IP Tokenization And AI Integration, Secures Listing On Bybit

Camp Network describes itself as an autonomous intellectual property layer built to support the integration of IP and artificial intelligence. Operating as a Layer 1 blockchain, it is introducing the Proof of Provenance Protocol, a framework designed to incorporate IP registration, licensing, and royalty distribution directly into the execution layer, while streamlining workflows that involve autonomous agents.

The platform allows intellectual property of various kinds to be tokenized, enables the fine-tuning and deployment of AI agents, and makes it possible for those agents to be tokenized on-chain for use across the wider ecosystem.

Earlier in the week, The Camp Foundation, the organization responsible for overseeing the development of Camp Network, formally launched and confirmed the introduction of the CAMP token. The token underpins IP tokenization, licensing, and monetization within the network, while also serving as a mechanism for governance. The governance structure is designed so that token holders collectively participate in directing development and ensuring the protection of intellectual property on the platform.

In another update recently shared through its official account on the social media platform X, the project noted that the CAMP token will be listed on the major cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, both on its spot market and through its Alpha platform.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson