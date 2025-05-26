en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
May 26, 2025

Bybit To Terminate Web3 Wallet Services On May 31, Urges Users To Redeem And Transfer Assets

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 26, 2025 at 3:12 am Updated: May 26, 2025 at 3:12 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 26, 2025 at 3:12 am

In Brief

Bybit announced that all Web3 wallet services, including the Cloud Wallet and Non-Custodial Wallet, will be discontinued as of May 31st.

Bybit To Terminate Web3 Wallet Services On May 31, Urges Users To Redeem And Transfer Assets

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced that all Web3 wallet services, including the Cloud Wallet and Non-Custodial Wallet, will be discontinued as of May 31st. Users who currently have tokens or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) stored in these wallets are advised to begin transferring their digital assets without delay. 

Any staked assets, whether in fixed-term or flexible staking formats, should be redeemed and moved to a different wallet address prior to the shutdown date. The company has indicated that assets can be directed to the Bybit Mnemonic Wallet, which is expected to offer more consistent accessibility and enhanced asset management features. 

This can be done by using the “Send” option in the Bybit Web3 Wallet to relocate tokens or NFTs to either the Mnemonic Wallet or another compatible on-chain wallet, such as MetaMask. 

Users should confirm that their wallet has adequate gas fees to finalize the transaction, with additional gas top-ups possible through deposit if necessary. Once transfers are completed, it is advisable to delete the original wallet address from any external wallets or exchanges to prevent unintentional deposits to wallets that will no longer be active.

Why Is Bybit Shutting Down Its Web3 Wallet Services?

The Bybit Cloud Wallet is a custodial digital wallet integrated within the Bybit platform, designed to offer users a seamless and user-friendly experience in managing their cryptocurrencies. As a custodial wallet, Bybit holds and secures the private keys on behalf of the user, eliminating the need for individuals to manage these sensitive credentials themselves

The Bybit Keyless Wallet, in contrast, operates as a non-custodial option utilizing Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology, which increases security by distributing control of the private key. This approach separates the key into two parts: one maintained by the user and the other by Bybit. The Keyless Wallet is accessible exclusively via the Bybit mobile application and is designed to offer greater autonomy without compromising ease of use.

The closure of Web3 wallet services aligns with a broader strategic adjustment aimed at strengthening core blockchain functionalities and reinforcing overall security protocols. This direction follows an internal review initiated after a major security incident.

In February 2025, the platform encountered a substantial security breach that led to the unauthorized removal of assets valued at roughly $1.4 billion. The event triggered a reassessment of the company’s operational framework and cybersecurity practices.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

CoinShares: Digital Asset Inflows Reach $3.3B Last Week, Pushing Year-to-Date Total To Record $10.8B

by Alisa Davidson
May 26, 2025

Ctrl Alt And Dubai Land Department Initiate Real Estate Tokenization Project

by Alisa Davidson
May 26, 2025

DeFi Execution Without the DeFi Headache With Pluton Finance

by Victoria d'Este
May 23, 2025

Turning Domains into the Backbone of Web3 with D3

by Victoria d'Este
May 23, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

CoinShares: Digital Asset Inflows Reach $3.3B Last Week, Pushing Year-to-Date Total To Record $10.8B

by Alisa Davidson
May 26, 2025

Ctrl Alt And Dubai Land Department Initiate Real Estate Tokenization Project

by Alisa Davidson
May 26, 2025

Gate’s GET To Transform Entertainment With Web3-Powered Participatory Economy

by Alisa Davidson
May 23, 2025

Bybit Launches P2P Schools Initiative To Advance Peer-to-Peer Trading Education

by Alisa Davidson
May 23, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
CoinShares: Digital Asset Inflows Reach $3.3B Last Week, Pushing Year-to-Date Total To Record $10.8B
News Report Technology
CoinShares: Digital Asset Inflows Reach $3.3B Last Week, Pushing Year-to-Date Total To Record $10.8B
by Alisa Davidson
May 26, 2025
Ctrl Alt And Dubai Land Department Initiate Real Estate Tokenization Project
Business News Report Technology
Ctrl Alt And Dubai Land Department Initiate Real Estate Tokenization Project
by Alisa Davidson
May 26, 2025
DeFi Execution Without the DeFi Headache With Pluton Finance
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
DeFi Execution Without the DeFi Headache With Pluton Finance
by Victoria d'Este
May 23, 2025
Turning Domains into the Backbone of Web3 with D3
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
Turning Domains into the Backbone of Web3 with D3
by Victoria d'Este
May 23, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.