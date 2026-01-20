Bybit Launches Bitcoin Yield On Solana Powered By Function And Kamino

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Function has launched FBTC on Solana, providing full collateralization, DeFi integrations across Orca, Kamino, LayerZero, Stargate, and Bybit, and retail users the ability to earn yield through Bybit’s On-Chain Earn.

Function, a Bitcoin infrastructure company, has reported that its 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset, FBTC, is now available on Solana, extending a fully collateralized Bitcoin representation to one of the industry’s highest-throughput blockchain networks. The rollout also introduces what is described as the first retail-focused Bitcoin vault on Solana, enabling users to earn yield through FBTC via Bybit’s On-Chain Earn service.

The launch is accompanied by a series of decentralized finance integrations intended to support liquidity and usability from the outset. Orca is providing swapping functionality and low-slippage trading, while Kamino is offering access to approximately $500 million in stablecoin liquidity.

“FBTC gives Bitcoin holders access to yield across Solana’s vibrant ecosystem,” said Leo Zhang, Contributor at Function, in a written statement. “This integration marks another step towards making Bitcoin more composable and functional across DeFi,” he added.

FBTC operates using LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token standard, which allows it to be bridged to Solana through Stargate Finance at a guaranteed one-to-one rate, regardless of transfer size and without slippage. The asset is designed to transform idle Bitcoin into a productive on-chain instrument, with each token backed by an equivalent amount of BTC and supported by publicly verifiable reserve addresses. The structure is intended to combine Bitcoin’s security profile with the programmability of smart contracts, enabling Bitcoin-backed liquidity to participate in modern DeFi applications without compromising collateral backing.

“Function built FBTC with the transparency and institutional-grade risk standards expected from assets entering Kamino’s credit layer,” said Mark Hull, Contributor at Kamino, in a written statement. “With more than half a billion dollars in stablecoin deposits available, Kamino provides deep liquidity for FBTC holders to tap into from day one,” he added.

FBTC Goes Live On Solana With Full DeFi Support Across Orca, Kamino, LayerZero, Stargate, And Bybit

The broader ecosystem supporting FBTC at launch includes Solana as the host network, Orca for swapping and liquidity provision, Kamino for collateralized lending, LayerZero as the cross-chain messaging layer, Stargate as the bridging mechanism, and Bybit as the distribution channel for retail users through its Bitcoin vault offering.

“Bybit’s On-Chain Earn makes it simple for millions of Bybit users to access yield opportunities,” said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products and Wealth Management at Bybit, in a written statement. “Through FBTC, we’re bringing together the security of Bitcoin with the efficiency of Solana’s ecosystem, giving our community the tools to make their BTC productive without sacrificing exposure to the underlying asset,” he added.

The rollout provides several entry points for users, including bridging FBTC to Solana via Stargate, using FBTC as collateral on Kamino to borrow stablecoins, and accessing curated yield strategies through Bybit’s On-Chain Earn. Together, these components are positioned as part of an effort to integrate Bitcoin more deeply into decentralized finance while maintaining full reserve backing and cross-chain functionality.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

