en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
June 16, 2025

Bybit Introduces Byreal, Its First Solana-Based Onchain DEX, Launching This Month

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: June 16, 2025 at 3:11 am Updated: June 16, 2025 at 3:11 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: June 16, 2025 at 3:11 am

In Brief

Bybit has announced the upcoming launch of Byreal, the company’s first Solana-based onchain DEX integrating CEX and DeFi features, as part of a strategic shift following a recent security breach.

Bybit Introduces Byreal, Its First Solana-Based Onchain DEX, Launching This Month

CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, Ben Zhou announced that its first onchain Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX), Byreal and developed under the Bybit umbrella, is scheduled to go live by the end of the month.

Byreal introduces a model that integrates centralized exchange (CEX) and decentralized exchange (DEX) functions, aiming to combine the liquidity levels typically found in centralized platforms with the transparency associated with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. The project positions itself as an onchain extension of a global exchange infrastructure, representing a hybrid finance approach. Future projects incorporating both centralized and decentralized elements are expected to be launched under this initiative.

The platform is designed to operate in coordination with the Solana blockchain and aims to attract new users, assets, and overall market activity into the ecosystem. The stated objective is to increase capital flow, broaden asset diversity, and enhance transactional velocity.

The DEX features a hybrid routing system that incorporates both Concentrated Liquidity Market Maker (CLMM) and Request for Quote (RFQ) mechanisms, intended to offer low-slippage and MEV-resistant transactions at high speed. Additionally, the Reset Launch component introduces a launchpad framework that employs a Smart Price Ladder in conjunction with a Fairshare Engine to support equitable asset distribution. The Revive Vault feature will provide access to curated yield-generating strategies, including offerings like bbSOL. Byreal is engineered to consolidate dispersed liquidity sources into a unified trading environment.

The testnet is scheduled to become available on June 30th, with the mainnet release planned for the third quarter of 2025.

Bybit Refocuses Strategy Following Security Breach

Bybit’s latest initiative comes in the aftermath of the company’s decision to terminate several of its Web3 services. This strategic shift follows a security incident and reflects an effort to simplify its operational structure while emphasizing more cohesive and efficient trading experiences.

Recently, the platform confirmed the discontinuation of all Web3 wallet functionalities, which include both the Cloud Wallet and the Non-Custodial Wallet. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

BAAI Unveils RoboBrain 2.0: Open-Source AI Model For Humanoids And General-Purpose Robots

by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025

Bitget Joins UNICEF Game Changers Coalition To Provide Blockchain Education To 300K People In 2025

by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025

Crypto Weekly Recap: Bitcoin Stuck In Range, Ethereum Quietly Gains, TON Keeps Building

by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025

QCP Capital: Crypto Market Sees Over $1B Sell-Offs As Traders Seek Downside Protection, Attention Turns To Tehran’s Response To Israel’s Strike

by Alisa Davidson
June 13, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

BAAI Unveils RoboBrain 2.0: Open-Source AI Model For Humanoids And General-Purpose Robots

by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025

Bitget Joins UNICEF Game Changers Coalition To Provide Blockchain Education To 300K People In 2025

by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025

Crypto Weekly Recap: Bitcoin Stuck In Range, Ethereum Quietly Gains, TON Keeps Building

by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025

QCP Capital: Crypto Market Sees Over $1B Sell-Offs As Traders Seek Downside Protection, Attention Turns To Tehran’s Response To Israel’s Strike

by Alisa Davidson
June 13, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
BAAI Unveils RoboBrain 2.0: Open-Source AI Model For Humanoids And General-Purpose Robots
News Report Technology
BAAI Unveils RoboBrain 2.0: Open-Source AI Model For Humanoids And General-Purpose Robots
by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025
Bitget Joins UNICEF Game Changers Coalition To Provide Blockchain Education To 300K People In 2025
Education News Report Technology
Bitget Joins UNICEF Game Changers Coalition To Provide Blockchain Education To 300K People In 2025
by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025
Crypto Weekly Recap: Bitcoin Stuck In Range, Ethereum Quietly Gains, TON Keeps Building
Markets News Report Technology
Crypto Weekly Recap: Bitcoin Stuck In Range, Ethereum Quietly Gains, TON Keeps Building
by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025
QCP Capital: Crypto Market Sees Over $1B Sell-Offs As Traders Seek Downside Protection, Attention Turns To Tehran’s Response To Israel’s Strike
Markets News Report Technology
QCP Capital: Crypto Market Sees Over $1B Sell-Offs As Traders Seek Downside Protection, Attention Turns To Tehran’s Response To Israel’s Strike
by Alisa Davidson
June 13, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.