Opinion Technology
August 25, 2025

Bybit Releases H1 2025 Report Highlighting Mastery In Crisis Response, AI Innovation, And Market Leadership

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 25, 2025 at 8:16 am Updated: August 25, 2025 at 8:16 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 25, 2025 at 8:16 am

In Brief

Bybit’s H1 2025 report highlights the exchange’s growth to over 70 million users, strengthened security following a $1.4B breach, global regulatory expansion, and continued innovation in AI trading, traditional finance integration, and mainstream adoption.

Bybit Unveils 1H 2025 Report: A Masterclass In Crisis Response, AI-Driven Innovation, And Market Leadership

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit published its Half-Year Report for the first half of 2025, highlighting its ability to navigate a challenging period in the cryptocurrency sector while achieving growth and innovation. 

During this timeframe, the platform strengthened its position as the world’s second-largest exchange by trading volume and surpassed 70 million registered users by early May 2025, despite facing a $1.4 billion security breach linked to the Lazarus Group. Bybit’s fast response included completing nine comprehensive security audits conducted by internal teams and external experts and implementing more than 50 new security measures to enhance operational integrity.

The company also advanced its regulatory presence internationally, securing a MiCAR license in Austria and approvals in the UAE and India, while continuing to innovate with AI-powered trading tools like TradeGPT and expanding its traditional finance offerings. Strategic collaborations, such as its role as the official cryptocurrency payment partner for Tomorrowland Brasil, further emphasized Bybit’s focus on mainstream adoption and ecosystem development. The report highlights Bybit’s ongoing dedication to security, innovation, and establishing itself as a reliable and versatile platform in the cryptocurrency sector.

“Trust is the foundation of everything we do at Bybit. We’ve proven not only that we’re solvent and secure, but also that we act with full transparency—especially when it matters most,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, in a written statement. “Securing a MiCAR license and expanding our regulatory footprint reflects our long-term vision: to be the most trusted and compliant gateway to Web3,” he added.

Bybit Half-Year 2025 Report Highlights: 70M Users Milestone, Enhanced Security, And Expanded Global Reach

Bybit reported several major milestones and achievements in its latest update, highlighting that as of May 9, the platform had surpassed 70 million registered users, reinforcing its status as the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The company maintained a zero client fund loss, as its 1:1 reserve guarantee ensured all user assets remained fully protected following the Lazarus Group security incident. Through the LazarusBounty program, Bybit froze $73.36 million and recovered $29.7 million, tracing over $141 million in illicit flows. Within 30 days, Bitcoin market depth rebounded to $13 million per day, positioning Bybit as a leader in liquidity restoration across the industry.

Bybit’s AI assistant, TradeGPT, engaged over five million users, facilitating faster and more informed trading decisions. The platform expanded its product offerings with more than 78 traditional finance instruments and over 10 tokenized stocks, including AAPL, TSLA, and SPY, allowing users to trade real-world equities and ETFs on Bybit TradFi and xStocks, effectively bringing global markets on-chain. Its payment network grew to over two million Bybit Card users, accepted through Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at more than 150 million merchants worldwide.

The company also demonstrated a strong commitment to social impact, pledging over $2 million for global relief efforts, including earthquake assistance in Tibet, Myanmar, and Thailand, flood aid in South Africa, a $1 million impact investment through BGA in Latin America, and more than $200,000 in scholarships for students across Africa and Korea. Security remained a priority, with over 50 upgrades implemented following nine comprehensive security audits and full Proof-of-Reserves verification, setting new industry benchmarks for trust and operational integrity. On the regulatory front, Bybit secured a MiCAR license in Austria, enabling the platform to serve over 450 million Europeans within a fully regulated framework and extend its services across 29 countries in the European Economic Area.

The Bybit H1 2025 Half-Year Report provides detailed data, operational analysis, and a framework for how major cryptocurrency platforms can manage market volatility while planning for long-term growth. Covering areas from AI-powered trading solutions to tokenization of traditional assets and adherence to global regulatory standards, the report highlights Bybit’s proactive approach in shaping the future of the industry. The coming months are positioned as a critical period for Bybit to expand the role of cryptocurrency in everyday finance and conventional markets. As a prominent participant in the sector, Bybit highlights its commitment to advancing adoption, strengthening security, and establishing industry benchmarks, with collaboration and innovation central to its strategy.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

