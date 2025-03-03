Bybit And Tether Kick Off Derivatives Trading Challenge, Offering Participants Chance To Win Up To 500K USDT

In Brief Bybit has partnered with Tether to launch a Derivatives Trading Challenge, offering participants the opportunity to trade USDT Options and USDT Expiry Futures for a share of a 500,000 USDT prize pool.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has partnered with Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, to launch a Derivatives Trading Challenge, offering participants the opportunity to trade USDT Options and USDT Expiry Futures for a share of a 500,000 USDT prize pool.

The event is currently underway and will run until 11:59 PM UTC on March 31st. To participate, users must register for the challenge and trade eligible USDT Options and USDT Expiry Futures, with rewards based on trading volume. Higher trading activity increases the share of the prize pool a user can claim. Only trades meeting specific criteria—such as effective execution prices—will be counted toward total trading volume, while trades involving USDC contracts, forced liquidations, or settlements are excluded.

The prize pool is structured in tiers, with the maximum 500,000 USDT allocated to users who generate over 15 billion USDT in total trading volume. Other reward tiers include 400,000 USDT for 8–15 billion in volume, 300,000 USDT for 5–8 billion, 200,000 USDT for 2–5 billion, and 100,000 USDT for under 2 billion.

In order to qualify for rewards, participants must register for the event and complete Identity Verification Level 1. The challenge is open to all traders, including institutional investors, VIP members, Pro users, and Market Makers, providing a competitive environment for traders at all levels to engage in derivatives trading while benefiting from potential rewards.

Bybit: A Leading Global Crypto Exchange With Advanced Trading Features

Bybit is a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange known for its high trading volume and a user base exceeding 50 million. Serving investors and active traders, the platform offers advanced features such as a high-speed trade matching engine, round-the-clock customer support, and multilingual accessibility to enhance user experience.

Recently, Bybit introduced FarmX, a decentralized farming platform seamlessly integrated with its popular Telegram game bot, SpaceS. FarmX provides an accessible way for both beginners and experienced crypto users to earn rewards by completing simple farming tasks and participating in various campaigns.

