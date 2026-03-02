Bullbit CEO On Scaling Perpetual DEXs: Bridging Retail And Institutional Users With Mobile-First, High-Performance DeFi

In Brief Perpetual DEXs have surged as traders shift from centralized platforms, with Bullbit leading growth through mobile-first access, institutional-grade infrastructure, AI-assisted trading, and near-instant execution.

Perpetual DEXs have grown from a niche corner of DeFi into a major venue for derivatives trading, with volumes and market share surging sharply over the past two years as on-chain perpetuals attracted retail and institutional flow.

According to CoinGecko, last year these platforms experienced explosive growth as on-chain derivatives matured — annual trading volume on top perpetual DEXs surged over 300% to roughly $6.7 trillion, monthly perp DEX volumes repeatedly surpassed $1 trillion, and the DEX share of total perpetual futures volume climbed, reflecting a major shift of leveraged trading from centralized venues to high-performance decentralized platforms.

This time, MPost interviewed George Anthony, CEO of Bullbit, one of the fastest-growing perpetual DEXs, to explore how the platform positions itself as an easy, secure bridge for crypto users ready to move into high-throughput DeFi. The expert shared how Bullbit is reshaping decentralized trading by combining a mobile-first, user-friendly experience with institutional-grade infrastructure, AI tools, and scalable, regulatory-compliant growth.

Perpetual DEX volumes have surged over the past year. What’s driving this shift? How is Bullbit positioned to benefit?

As of 2026, the derivatives market is undergoing a large structural change. Back in March 2024, there was about $199 billion on DEXs, and today that’s grown roughly tenfold. The DEX market share has also doubled from 5% to 10%.

People are moving to decentralized exchanges to securely store their assets, but many platforms overlook the 500 million users still on centralized exchanges. It’s not that they don’t want to move — there are real barriers, like seed phrases, complex gas fees, and deposit risks.

This is where Bullbit comes in. We’re not just targeting existing DeFi users — we’re reaching people on centralized exchanges for whom decentralized finance is too complex. That’s why we borrow from the best mobile tech: Face ID, passkeys, and one-touch authentication make security simple, just like using TikTok or Instagram. Users no longer worry about losing seed phrases, which has caused millions in losses elsewhere.

Bullbit offers a zero-gas, frictionless experience. Trades execute under 50 milliseconds, eliminating the delays typical on other platforms, and delivering a seamless, TikTok-like experience for decentralized trading.

What features are most important for attracting and retaining institutional liquidity in on-chain derivatives?

Retail users are one side of the equation, but institutions also matter, and they require liquidity. Bullbit focuses on retail simplicity while offering professional-grade infrastructure for institutional traders.

For institutions like BlackRock, the priority is a high-performance central limit order book (CLOB) architecture. Unlike the automated market makers common on many DEXs, which can be slower, Bullbit enables near-instant execution for complex algorithmic strategies.

Our order and data flow also supports AI trading copilots, allowing traders to act quickly and efficiently. Institutional users — the “big whales” — need frictionless execution: as soon as they tap a button, trades are executed instantly, with deep liquidity available.

This approach gives institutions the control of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized platforms, combining speed, reliability, and trust.

How do AI trading agents improve efficiency and liquidity on your platform, and how do you maintain these benefits in volatile markets?

While Bullbit acts as a highly capable AI assistant, we are by no means an automated trading bot. We focus on two pillars:

We provide a user-driven environment, giving every user advanced decision-making assistance.

We offer institutional-grade infrastructure for larger traders.

So Bullbit acts as a vital technological bridge between retail and institutional users. Thanks to our app-chain-based order book, trades execute under 200 milliseconds. Our AI is analytical and acts as a powerful assistant. For example, if you have a sudden idea to go short or long in crypto — a very high-volatility space — you need to execute fast, because those milliseconds and seconds matter. You’re either making money or losing money.

Ultimately, Bullbit delivers sophisticated infrastructure for both retail and institutional markets, ensuring all users can execute trades quickly and reliably.

How do you see the balance between native and third-party AI agents evolving — will one dominate or will a hybrid model prevail?

Well, it’s a good question. We are exploring this. You know about the hype around AI right now, but honestly, on behalf of Bullbit, I think the biggest risk in the market comes from network congestion and failed transactions. When you interact with AI and provide a bad prompt, it can give a poor response.

We want to make sure that people using Bullbit APIs can execute trades instantly, with 100% uptime. Our AI analytics currently serve as a real-time early warning system, helping identify volatility trends and minimize errors. If a scenario script goes wrong, it can be manually reviewed, updated, and put back on track.

Our main mission is to ensure 100% uptime, whether using our native AI or third-party agents like Claude or Gemini, so users always have a frictionless, instant experience trading crypto online, on-chain.

What governance, disclosure, or risk frameworks do you think will be necessary as AI agents play a larger role in trading?

We cannot have a black-box algorithm where users enter a shady environment and don’t understand how it works. At Bullbit, we address this by drawing a very clear line, because it is a complex, sophisticated infrastructure.

On one hand, we provide analytical tools so users fully understand what is happening on-chain and retain ultimate control. On the other hand, we have a governance model focused on user-driven automation to manage systematic risks and order flow. These technical guardrails make users feel secure.

People hate not understanding something and hate when things go wrong. We stay aware of this and ensure users always understand the context, no matter their strategy or trading experience. From newbies to institutional traders, the goal is to keep the entire ecosystem fair and secure.

How relevant are token creation tools today, and what unique trends have you seen with them on Bullbit?

Token creation is undoubtedly very popular, and I think the biggest reason is the community. Tokens are created by people and for people, and any platform supporting token creation acts as a bridge that captures hype immediately. Often, events or news trigger attention, and in seconds, a new “Mimi coin” or token can be created.

At Bullbit, however, our primary mission is to solve more complex problems in the derivatives space. We started by building infrastructure to facilitate token creation, which boosted community sentiment, but the real focus is flawless, high-performance trading, especially in perpetual markets where stakes are high. Unlike spot trading, where losses are limited, perpetual trading requires institutional-grade liquidity and zero user experience friction for both retail and institutional users.

So, token creation is just the tip of the iceberg. The main sophistication lies in our mobile-first, near-instant experience, enabling users to trade and interact seamlessly in the crypto world.

How do you see the integration of AI agents and token creation tools creating a competitive advantage for Bullbit?

Well, you see, at Bullbit, we’re trying to make AI more than just marketing fluff — not the buzzword you hear on TikTok, YouTube, or X.com. Token creation is the same — it’s often all hype. But for Bullbit, we focus on real value: a high-performance perpetual DEX infrastructure and experience for everyone, from newbies to retail users to whales.

The token creation tool is simply a starting point, bringing fresh members and community engagement. Once tokens go live, users can deploy AI agents to trade them. But the real advantage is speed — no waiting 10 or 20 seconds to execute an order or get trading history. In today’s attention economy, seconds are money, and we provide a foundation for near-instant execution.

Whether it’s mini coins, newly launched tokens, or AI-assisted trading, we target both retail and institutional users. Nearly all need near-instant execution and a seamless experience, like a Web2 app. I really like the TikTok analogy — refreshing a feed instantly gives new content and dopamine. Bullbit delivers that web2-like speed for crypto: secure like a decentralized exchange, convenient like Binance or TikTok.

How does Base’s infrastructure and ecosystem support Bullbit’s growth?

Base are like the big brothers — building a sophisticated infrastructure that natively supports mass adoption. At Bullbit, we’re focused on mass adoption too, targeting the 500 million users still on Binance. We’re building on Base because we share the same values and mission.

For example, Base provides an incredible ecosystem, topped by Coinbase, which brings a massive pool of retail users right to our doorstep. Beyond that, user experience is everything crypto needs today. We’re perfectly aligned with Base’s layer-two environment, enabling near-instant execution and almost zero transaction fees, which is crucial for active traders.

Another key advantage is account abstraction technology, which is very useful for mobile users. Unlike many centralized exchanges, where deposits and transactions can take time and incur hidden fees, Base allows us to provide a combination of reliable infrastructure and a direct, near-instant pipeline for both retail and institutional users.

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, which trends do you believe will define the next phase of growth for perpetual DEXs?

To me, the real challenge in 2026 is no longer whether centralized exchanges are good or decentralized exchanges are too complex. It’s about bridging the 98% of users who are afraid of gas fees or sending funds, like USDT, to the wrong chain. Historically, it takes time for people to fully understand the technology.

Given the regulatory developments and current landscape, transparency is key. Users must understand what Bullbit is all about. That’s why we invest heavily in user onboarding and education, providing tutorials and guidance in English so users feel at home. We also prioritize consumer protection, because while we operate in a non-custodial environment, users’ funds must be safe.

With Bullbit’s mobile-first experience, retail users can act instantly. Imagine getting a notification that Bitcoin is dropping — you can place a trade on-chain in five seconds without typing your seed phrase, simply using a passkey or Face ID.

For 2026, we aim to scale safely, providing a sustainable global infrastructure for users from Korea to Europe to the United States. Our goal is to offer a retail experience as convenient as Binance while being as secure as Uniswap.

