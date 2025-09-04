en en
Education News Report Technology
September 04, 2025

Building The Cross-Chain Future: Flare, XRPL Commons And EasyA Hackathon At Harvard

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 04, 2025 at 9:30 am Updated: September 04, 2025 at 9:29 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 04, 2025 at 9:30 am

In Brief

Flare, XRPL Commons, and EasyA are hosting a 36-hour hackathon at Harvard on September 20–21, 2025, bringing together 200 developers to build cross-chain DeFi, payments, and consumer apps with a $35,000 prize pool.

Building The Cross-Chain Future: Flare, XRPL Commons And EasyA Hackathon At Harvard

Flare is teaming up with EasyA and XRPL Commons to host a 36-hour hackathon at Harvard University on September 20 – 21, 2025. Bringing together 200 developers, the event is a strategic step in growing the XRPFi ecosystem, showcasing how Flare’s interoperability protocols and XRP Ledger (XRPL) technologies can power the next wave of DeFi, payments, and consumer apps.

Alongside a $35,000 prize pool, participants will gain hands-on cross-chain development experience, connect with mentors from the Flare and XRPL ecosystems, and join dedicated in-person workshops led by developers from both ecosystems.

Event details

🔗 Registration

🥇 Prizes

  • Total prize pool: $35,000
  • $10,000 dedicated track from XRPL Commons

🗓️ Dates

  • September 20 – 21, 2025

⌚️ Tme

  • Sat, 20 Sep 2025 09:30 – Sun, 21 Sep 2025 17:30 GMT-4

📍  Location

  • Harvard University

Hackathon tracks

Participating devs will compete across three tracks:

1) Cross-Chain Finance & Real-World Assets (XRPFi)

Build the future of finance by combining XRPL’s asset issuance and liquidity with Flare’s decentralized data and proofs. Create tokenized assets, lending/borrowing platforms, yield products, and event-driven financial applications anchored in real-world data.

2) Composable dApps & Interoperable Infrastructure

Design next-gen dApps that seamlessly connect XRPL and Flare. Use Flare’s smart accounts, FAssets, and enshrined oracles together with XRPL’s payments and settlement layer to unlock programmable liquidity, cross-chain workflows, and new user experiences.

3) Vibe Coding: Consumer Apps

This track is about creativity and usability. Build lightweight apps that showcase Flare’s protocols (FAssets, FDC, or FTSO) in fun, accessible ways – from prediction games and evolving digital collectibles to community reward systems.

In-person workshops

On Saturday, September 20th, participants can join any of three technical workshops led by Flare engineers.

Workshop 1: Composability & Interoperability with Flare – Victor Muñoz
How to use Flare products (FTSO, FDC, FAssets) with XRPL to create composable solutions and bring Web2 data onchain.

Workshop 2: Programmable Liquidity with Flare + XRPL – Thomas Hussenet
Learn to build programmable on/off-ramps that connect fiat and blockchains using Flare + XRPL.

Workshop 3: Flare Smart Accounts & XRPL Controlled Accounts – Filip Koprivec
Discover how XRPL can control smart contracts on Flare and enable cross-chain account abstraction.

Why Flare + the XRPL Ledger

The Harvard hackathon highlights how the two ecosystems complement each other: The XRP Ledger brings a decade of reliable, high-speed settlement, deep liquidity, and inherent support for tokenization. Flare adds secure interoperability, decentralized oracles, and cross-chain data and proof.

Together, developers can unlock:

  • Next-Gen DeFi → Event-triggered yields, auto-adjusting lending, structured finance.
  • Cross-Chain Flows → Secure asset movement across the XRPL + Flare without bridges.
  • Tokenized RWAs → Bonds, invoices, and notes with onchain verification.
  • Consumer Apps → Wallets and cross-chain payments for everyday users.

This hackathon builds on Flare’s partnership with EasyA, the world’s largest Web3 education app. Through the #60DaysOfFlare campaign, EasyA is onboarding thousands of developers via in-app challenges that teach Flare’s oracles, FAssets, and staking, creating a pipeline of builders ready to launch real projects in the XRPFi ecosystem.

“We’re building strong, strategic relationships in the XRPL ecosystem – aligning events, education, and integration with product rollouts to connect Flare’s tech to XRPL developers and the XRPL network,” said Max Luck, Head of Growth at Flare. “This hackathon forges a direct loop between the XRPL and Flare infrastructure, bringing economic utility, staking yield, and developer adoption to the XRPL ecosystem.”

“The XRPL stands out for speed, liquidity, and its enterprise-grade infrastructure. Integrating Flare brings true composability, expanding our foundation into a full-fledged DeFi ecosystem,” said Odelia Torteman, Director of Corporate Adoption, XRPL Commons. “The combined strengths of XRPL’s liquidity-rich platform and Flare’s decentralized data unlock new DeFi possibilities.”

Register for the hackathon here: https://www.easya.io/events/easya-x-flare-harvard-hackathon 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.