Brickken Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification And DORA Compliance Alignment

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Brickken secures ISO 27001 and EU DORA compliance, enhancing institutional readiness, streamlining procurement, and supporting global expansion in tokenisation infrastructure for regulated financial markets.

Brickken, institutional-grade tokenisation infrastructure provider, has completed the audit process required for ISO 27001 certification and has also achieved compliance with the European Union’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). With both frameworks now in place, the company is positioned as meeting security and operational resilience benchmarks that are commonly required by institutional investors before progressing with transactions.

According to industry requirements, banks, asset managers, and government-related entities typically expect alignment with ISO 27001 and DORA standards from technology providers. This alignment is understood to enable companies such as Brickken to enter institutional procurement processes and engage in transactions that may previously have been inaccessible due to compliance barriers.

ISO 27001 is recognised as a global standard for information security management systems. It is a voluntary certification that signals independently audited operational and security practices. DORA, by contrast, is a mandatory European Union regulation requiring financial entities and their third-party technology providers to demonstrate operational resilience across areas including risk management, incident reporting, resilience testing, third-party risk controls, and information sharing frameworks.

“We built Brickken to serve as infrastructure for capital markets, and that means meeting the same standards that banks and asset managers hold their own vendors to,” said Edwin Mata, CEO and Co-Founder of Brickken, in a written statement. “ISO 27001 certification and DORA alignment prove that our platform is ready for institutional deployment – auditable, resilient, and regulation-aligned by design,” he added.

ISO 27001 And DORA Compliance Streamline Institutional Procurement And Support Expansion Strategy

Within institutional financial services, procurement and due diligence processes are often extended due to detailed security reviews, which typically involve documentation requests, iterative clarification, and external audit participation over multiple weeks. In the absence of formal certification, each new engagement generally requires repetition of this verification cycle.

The introduction of ISO 27001 certification is understood to streamline this process by providing a single independently audited reference document that addresses a significant portion of security-related inquiries at the outset. This allows procurement teams to validate certification scope and proceed without conducting parallel internal assessments, potentially reducing the duration of standard sales and onboarding procedures.

DORA alignment is also considered relevant for regulated financial entities, as it provides a framework for assessing whether third-party technology providers are capable of maintaining continuity during operational disruptions. This is intended to allow institutions to incorporate such providers into ICT risk management systems without requiring additional corrective measures from either party.

Brickken has also indicated plans to pursue SOC 2 certification as a subsequent step, with a particular focus on expanding its presence in the United States market. Since its establishment, the company has reported supporting more than 150 clients across over 30 jurisdictions, facilitating the tokenisation of more than $500 million in assets. In 2025, the company reportedly doubled its client base and recorded revenue growth of approximately 280%, alongside receiving industry recognition reflecting increased market visibility.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

