Bounce Brand Introduces Auction Intelligence: An AI Intelligence Launchpad On BNB Chain

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bounce Brand has launched Auction Intelligence, an AI agent launchpad on BNB Chain, allowing users to create and launch their own tokenized AI agents or participate in token launches of AI agents developed by others.

Decentralized platform Bounce Brand announced that it has launched Auction Intelligence, an AI agent launchpad on BNB Chain. This platform enables users to create and launch their own tokenized AI agents, or participate in token launches of AI agents developed by others. However, all token launches on Auction Intelligence are exclusive to holders of AUCTION and Broccoli tokens.

Users are encouraged to create and launch their own AI agent and token. To do so, they can interact with a multilingual, built-in AI agent in their preferred language and provide details such as the agent’s token name, ticker, description, logo, and banner. Afterward, users will select their raise currency, choosing either AUCTION BEP-20 or Broccoli 3Ef. Next, they will customize the tokenomics, with the total supply fixed at 1 billion tokens. Of this, 40% is allocated for liquidity pools, and the remaining 60% is divided between the token launch supply and the user’s reserved allocation. The AI agent will indicate the maximum number of tokens that can be reserved, allowing users to specify their own allocation within that limit, which must be purchased at the launch price.

For those not looking to create AI agents, users can explore existing agents and participate in live token launches using AUCTION or Broccoli 3Ef tokens. If the lottery pool reaches its fundraising target and a user is selected as a winner, they can claim and trade the tokens on PancakeSwap or the AI Launchpad.

Auction Intelligence Tutorial📖



Get your $AUCTION (BEP20) & $Broccoli #3ef (0x343E66bAD706EED4350fE96385ffc6336bd653Ef) ready for our AI Agent Launchpad on @BNBCHAIN 🔥



Launch Time: 3/3/2025 12PM UTC



User Guide:

1️⃣How to create your own AI agent & token👇 pic.twitter.com/QGAQNjJU1F — Bounce Brand (@bounce_finance) March 3, 2025

Bounce Brand Launches AUCTION Airdrop Campaign To Reward Creators And Lottery Participants

For the first 10 days after the launch, Bounce Brand will distribute 1,000 AUCTION tokens daily through an alternating airdrop pattern to ensure fair distribution.

On Day 1, the airdrop will be allocated to the creator and 300 lottery participants (including non-winners) of the highest market cap graduated token raised in Broccoli 3Ef. On Day 2, the airdrop will go to the creator and participants of the highest market cap graduated token raised in AUCTION. On Day 3, the airdrop will again be directed to the creator and participants of the highest market cap graduated token raised in Broccoli 3Ef, and the pattern will continue alternating every two days until Day 10.

Each creator will receive 10 AUCTION tokens daily, while the remaining 990 AUCTION tokens will be shared among the 300 lottery participants, giving each participant 3.3 AUCTION tokens per day. A live leaderboard will track the performance of each graduated token, including market cap and the number of holders.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson