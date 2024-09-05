BONK Announces OP3N Vessel Event As Part Of BONK And Helio Treasure Hunt

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BONK unveiled the OP3N Vessel as a major feature of its Treasure Hunt, scheduled to occur during Token2049 Singapore and Solana BreakPoint.

Social layer and community memecoin BONK unveiled the OP3N Vessel as a major feature of the BONK and Helio Treasure Hunt, the event is scheduled to occur during Token2049 Singapore and Solana BreakPoint.

“This event is the launch campaign for the highly anticipated BONK & HELIO Treasure Hunt,” said Mac, one of the contributors at BONK, in a written statement. “It is designed to engage the community in an elevated experience that every degen will love. Exclusive merch, $BONK, and access to VIP tickets to professional sporting games will make this both memorable and rewarding,” he added.

Slated to take place on September 18th, the OP3N Vessel, a high-profile event designed for key opinion leaders (KOLs) and VIPs, will be held aboard Singapore’s biggest yacht. Organized by OP3N, a Web3-focused KOL marketing agency, it aims to provide an evening of networking, innovation, and fun.

Participants will be offered cocktails and provided with an opportunity to connect with leading Web3 influencers and industry experts, listen to live music and take part in interactive activities. The event will also offer unique insights and updates on forthcoming initiatives and collaborations between the two parties. Furthermore, guests will have a chance to take doxxed or undoxxed self-photos, encouraging their subscribers to replicate postures and secure rewards along with the opportunity to win the main prize.

BONK And Helio Treasure Hunters To Continue Quest With New Reward Locations After OP3N Vessel Event

Following the completion of the OP3N Vessel, the BONK and Helio treasure hunters will move on to additional locations with rewards. Each of the sites will include an NFC scan point wherein individuals will be able to follow the provided guidance to claim rewards and compete for the $10,069 BONK grand prize.

BONK represents a memecoin offering extensive utility as a token throughout numerous applications and protocols inside of the Web3 ecosystem. Originating from Solana in December 2022, it launched with over forty partners and allocated more than half of its treasury to support developers. Its ecosystem now features nearly four hundred integrations throughout eleven blockchains, encompassing Bitcoin and Ethereum, and plans for expansion to maintain its leadership in Web3 innovations.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson