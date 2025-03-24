BNB Chain Wallet Shifts To Lite Version As Part Of BNB Beacon Chain Sunset

In Brief BNB Chain Wallet will transition to a Lite Version this week, disabling functionalities such as sending and receiving funds, checking balances, viewing transaction history, and more.

Decentralized blockchain ecosystem focused on the Web3 economy, BNB Chain announced that as part of the BNB Beacon Chain sunset, the BNB Chain Wallet— a multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet integrated within the Binance exchange application— will transition to a Lite Version. This update is expected to take place this week.

The BNB Chain Wallet enables users to manage their digital assets across various blockchain networks, including BNB Chain, Binance Smart Chain, and Ethereum. It offers the ability to store, send, and receive cryptocurrencies such as BNB, BTC, ETH, and EOS, among others.

While users will still be able to retrieve their Seed Phrases and Private Keys, other wallet functionalities, such as sending and receiving funds, checking balances, viewing transaction history, and accessing Ethereum or testnets, will be discontinued.

In order to ensure users can continue managing their assets, Seed Phrase and Private Key retrieval will remain available, enabling funds to be transferred to alternative wallets like Trust Wallet. Existing users do not need to take any action, as the update will be applied automatically. However, new users are advised not to download BNB Chain Wallet, and instead, are encouraged to use wallets like Trust Wallet for a better user experience.

BNB Chain Wallet is transitioning to a Lite Version—some features like transactions & balance checks will be removed, but your funds are safe.



Need to recover or migrate assets? Get all the details in our latest blog. Read here 👇https://t.co/jKWWLJYM4m — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) March 23, 2025

For users holding assets on BNB Beacon Chain with the private key, the V2 version of the wallet may still be necessary for tasks such as token recovery or other specific features.

In order to recover assets, users can utilize their Seed Phrase or Private Key to restore funds in an alternative wallet. For those looking to transfer assets from BNB Beacon Chain to BNB Smart Chain (BSC), the Token Recovery Tool can be used. Although the functionality of the BNB Chain Wallet is being modified, users’ assets remain secure. Funds can always be retrieved and restored through the Seed Phrase or Private Key.

What Is The BNB Beacon Chain Sunset?

The BNB Beacon Chain sunset refers to the planned discontinuation of Binance’s original blockchain network, the BNB Beacon Chain, which was completed in November 2024. This change was part of the larger BNB Chain Fusion initiative, aimed at consolidating the Beacon Chain’s features with the more advanced BSC. The goal of this integration was to simplify the network, improve efficiency, and enhance security within the BNB ecosystem.

