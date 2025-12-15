BNB Chain Updates Execution Client Strategy, Phasing Out Erigon By End Of 2025

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BNB Chain will deprecate the Erigon execution client by the end of 2025, introducing Rust-based Reth-BSC alongside Geth to enhance performance, preserve client diversity, and strengthen long-term network stability.

BNB Chain, the decentralized blockchain ecosystem developed by Binance, announced an update to its execution client support as part of ongoing efforts to enhance network performance and stability.

The network is refining its list of recommended clients to better align with long-term operational needs. NodeReal, a major contributor to BNB Chain infrastructure, will end support for the Erigon client, with the full deprecation planned for the end of 2025.

The Erigon client served as an alternative execution client for running nodes on BNB Chain, formerly known as BNB Smart Chain. Execution clients are responsible for maintaining the blockchain’s state, processing transactions, and enabling nodes to participate in network consensus. Originally developed as a high-performance, resource-efficient fork of Ethereum’s Geth client, Erigon was designed to accelerate synchronization, reduce disk space requirements, and optimize overall node operation.

On BNB Chain, it was adapted to work with the network’s Parlia consensus, providing faster sync and greater efficiency for both full and archive nodes.

BNB Chain is moving toward a stronger, more resilient multi-client ecosystem. As part of that shift, NodeReal will sunset support for the Erigon execution client by the end of 2025. We want to make sure every node operator is fully prepared ahead of time.



Here’s what to keep in… pic.twitter.com/8Rv4vH7diI — BNB Chain Developers (@BNBChainDevs) December 15, 2025

BNB Chain Reth And Geth For Next-Gen Node Operations

BNB Chain has announced that support for the Erigon client will conclude on December 31st, and operators using Erigon are encouraged to migrate to alternative clients well in advance. The network is introducing support for Reth-BSC, a high-performance Rust-based execution client designed to deliver faster processing, lower resource consumption, and a modular architecture for future scalability. To ensure a strong and resilient network, BNB Chain will maintain a multi-client ecosystem, officially recommending and supporting two execution clients: Reth, built in Rust, and Geth, built in Go.

The transition represents a strategic evolution of BNB Chain’s client ecosystem, reflecting the community’s goal to prioritize next-generation clients such as Reth, which provide enhanced performance and efficiency.

This change follows NodeReal’s decision to end support for the Erigon client. By supporting both Reth and Geth, the network preserves client diversity, which is critical for maintaining security and stability.

Node operators currently using the Erigon client are advised to migrate to Reth or Geth before the December 31st deadline. Beginning the testing and migration process early is recommended to facilitate a smooth and seamless transition.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

