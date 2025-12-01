en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
December 01, 2025

BNB Chain Proposes Reducing BEP-341 TurnLength To Enhance Network Stability

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 01, 2025 at 9:40 am Updated: December 01, 2025 at 9:41 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 01, 2025 at 9:40 am

In Brief

BNB Chain has proposed reducing the BEP-341 TurnLength from 16 to 8 to improve network stability, with the change potentially affecting validator performance slightly.

BNB Chain Proposes Reducing BEP-341 TurnLength To Enhance Network Stability

BNB Chain, the blockchain network developed by cryptocurrency exchange Binance, announced the publication of a proposal to reduce the TurnLength parameter from 16 to 8 under the BEP-341 consecutive block window, which is scheduled to activate on December 2nd. The voting period for this proposal is currently open and will continue until December 6th. As of now, the majority of votes have been cast in favor of the change.

BEP-341 allows validators to produce consecutive blocks, a mechanism introduced to enhance the overall performance and stability of the BNB Smart Chain. Following the Maxwell hard fork, the consecutive block count (TurnLength) was increased to 16 to maintain consistent block production intervals. However, a larger TurnLength can create side effects, including the risk of significant chain reorganizations if a validator fails to produce a block smoothly, which can result from factors such as network quality or instance performance. Several large reorganizations were observed in Q4 2025.

The potential impacts of this change include a slight performance reduction. According to BEP-341’s formula, the downgrade could be approximately 7%, while local performance testing suggests around a 5% decrease. Since the current MEV mechanism only utilizes a portion of the validator’s mining time window, the real-world impact on performance may be lower. Ecosystem projects that monitor the next in-turn validator, such as MEV-Builder, will need to update their systems accordingly.

The update involves modifying a single parameter: the ValidatorContract at address 0x0000000000000000000000000000000000001000, changing the turnLength value from 16 to 8.

BNB Chain Strengthens Infra And Ecosystem With Speed, Stability, And Security Enhancements

BNB Chain continues to evolve through regular infrastructure upgrades. In June 2025, the Maxwell hard fork was successfully deployed, reducing block times from 1.5 seconds to 0.75 seconds, which enhanced transaction speed, validator synchronization, and overall network efficiency. As part of ongoing maintenance, the chain also recently released version v1.6.3, featuring bug fixes and RPC‑level improvements to maintain network stability and reliability. 

BNB Chain is advancing broader ecosystem enhancements, including work on zero‑gas‑fee transactions via a paymaster mechanism and continued initiatives to mitigate malicious MEV activity, aimed at improving fairness and security for users.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Zoo Finance Raises $8M To Transform Locked Vesting Tokens Into Tradable Digital Assets

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

QCP Capital: BTC’s Year-End Performance Hinges On Liquidity Conditions And Global Macro Developments

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

November 2025 Tech Recap: From Aztec To Monad, The Builders Took Back The Spotlight

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

November 2025 Tech Recap: From Ethereum’s Fusaka To Solana’s Alpenglow, The Chains Grow Up

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Zoo Finance Raises $8M To Transform Locked Vesting Tokens Into Tradable Digital Assets

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

QCP Capital: BTC’s Year-End Performance Hinges On Liquidity Conditions And Global Macro Developments

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

November 2025 Tech Recap: From Aztec To Monad, The Builders Took Back The Spotlight

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

November 2025 Tech Recap: From Ethereum’s Fusaka To Solana’s Alpenglow, The Chains Grow Up

by Alisa Davidson
December 01, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Zoo Finance Raises $8M To Transform Locked Vesting Tokens Into Tradable Digital Assets
Business News Report Technology
Zoo Finance Raises $8M To Transform Locked Vesting Tokens Into Tradable Digital Assets
by Alisa Davidson
December 1, 2025
QCP Capital: BTC’s Year-End Performance Hinges On Liquidity Conditions And Global Macro Developments
Markets News Report Technology
QCP Capital: BTC’s Year-End Performance Hinges On Liquidity Conditions And Global Macro Developments
by Alisa Davidson
December 1, 2025
November 2025 Tech Recap: From Aztec To Monad, The Builders Took Back The Spotlight
News Report Technology
November 2025 Tech Recap: From Aztec To Monad, The Builders Took Back The Spotlight
by Alisa Davidson
December 1, 2025
November 2025 Tech Recap: From Ethereum’s Fusaka To Solana’s Alpenglow, The Chains Grow Up
News Report Technology
November 2025 Tech Recap: From Ethereum’s Fusaka To Solana’s Alpenglow, The Chains Grow Up
by Alisa Davidson
December 1, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.