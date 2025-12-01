BNB Chain Proposes Reducing BEP-341 TurnLength To Enhance Network Stability

In Brief BNB Chain has proposed reducing the BEP-341 TurnLength from 16 to 8 to improve network stability, with the change potentially affecting validator performance slightly.

BNB Chain, the blockchain network developed by cryptocurrency exchange Binance, announced the publication of a proposal to reduce the TurnLength parameter from 16 to 8 under the BEP-341 consecutive block window, which is scheduled to activate on December 2nd. The voting period for this proposal is currently open and will continue until December 6th. As of now, the majority of votes have been cast in favor of the change.

BEP-341 allows validators to produce consecutive blocks, a mechanism introduced to enhance the overall performance and stability of the BNB Smart Chain. Following the Maxwell hard fork, the consecutive block count (TurnLength) was increased to 16 to maintain consistent block production intervals. However, a larger TurnLength can create side effects, including the risk of significant chain reorganizations if a validator fails to produce a block smoothly, which can result from factors such as network quality or instance performance. Several large reorganizations were observed in Q4 2025.

The potential impacts of this change include a slight performance reduction. According to BEP-341’s formula, the downgrade could be approximately 7%, while local performance testing suggests around a 5% decrease. Since the current MEV mechanism only utilizes a portion of the validator’s mining time window, the real-world impact on performance may be lower. Ecosystem projects that monitor the next in-turn validator, such as MEV-Builder, will need to update their systems accordingly.

The update involves modifying a single parameter: the ValidatorContract at address 0x0000000000000000000000000000000000001000, changing the turnLength value from 16 to 8.

BNB Chain Strengthens Infra And Ecosystem With Speed, Stability, And Security Enhancements

BNB Chain continues to evolve through regular infrastructure upgrades. In June 2025, the Maxwell hard fork was successfully deployed, reducing block times from 1.5 seconds to 0.75 seconds, which enhanced transaction speed, validator synchronization, and overall network efficiency. As part of ongoing maintenance, the chain also recently released version v1.6.3, featuring bug fixes and RPC‑level improvements to maintain network stability and reliability.

BNB Chain is advancing broader ecosystem enhancements, including work on zero‑gas‑fee transactions via a paymaster mechanism and continued initiatives to mitigate malicious MEV activity, aimed at improving fairness and security for users.

