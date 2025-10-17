Blockchain Life Forum 2025: Bringing Together Global Crypto Leaders And Industry Innovations In Dubai

In Brief The Blockchain Life Forum 2025 in Dubai will gather over 15,000 global crypto professionals, feature 200+ speakers and exhibitors, and conclude with an exclusive AfterParty by Akon.

The Blockchain Life Forum, one of the largest global events focused on cryptocurrencies, Web3, and mining, is scheduled to take place on October 28–29, 2025, in Dubai. The forum is expected to attract over 15,000 participants from more than 130 countries, including entrepreneurs, investors, traders, and leading blockchain companies.

The event will feature prominent figures shaping the international cryptocurrency landscape, including executives, founders, and researchers from top blockchain and technology organizations. Among the speakers are Reeve Collins, Co-Founder of Tether; Rajat Sakhuja, Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at Mastercard; Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and Advisor at HTX; Sergei Khitrov, Founder of Listing.Help and Jets.Capital; Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation; Max Crown, CEO of the TON Foundation; Alice Liu, Research Lead at CoinMarketCap; Omar Elassar, Managing Director at Animoca Brands; Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet; Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs; Kostas Chalkias, Co-Founder and Chief Cryptographer at Mysten Labs (Sui); Damu Winston, Head of Web3 Innovation and Digital Products at Amazon; Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder of 1inch; and Akshay Dalal, Head of Risk and Compliance at Google Cloud.

In total, more than 200 speakers will provide insights into topics including the anticipated Bull Run, the expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi), the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), and emerging regulatory developments.

Furthermore, the exhibition area will host over 200 booths featuring leading industry participants such as OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, HTX, Bitget, BingX, Ledger, Tron, Trust Wallet, MEXC, Bitmain, Canaan, and Uminers, offering attendees the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in blockchain solutions and Web3 technologies.

Blockchain Life Forum To Conclude With Akon-Led AfterParty As Weeklong Crypto Events Bring Global Community To Dubai

Furthermore, the event will conclude with an official all-inclusive AfterParty, featuring a live performance by international music star Akon, who will perform popular tracks including “Smack That” and “Right Now (Na Na Na).”

The festivities traditionally extend throughout Blockchain Life Week, which encompasses a series of supplementary events such as yacht meetups, additional side events, and VIP gatherings, bringing together members of the global cryptocurrency community across Dubai.

The Mpost team will be attending, and readers have the opportunity to purchase tickets with an exclusive 10% discount by using the promo code Mpost at blockchain-life.com.

