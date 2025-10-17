en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Lifestyle News Report Technology
October 17, 2025

Blockchain Life Forum 2025: Bringing Together Global Crypto Leaders And Industry Innovations In Dubai

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 17, 2025 at 4:38 am Updated: October 17, 2025 at 11:00 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 17, 2025 at 4:38 am

In Brief

The Blockchain Life Forum 2025 in Dubai will gather over 15,000 global crypto professionals, feature 200+ speakers and exhibitors, and conclude with an exclusive AfterParty by Akon.

Blockchain Life Forum 2025: Bringing Together Global Crypto Leaders and Industry Innovations in Dubai

The Blockchain Life Forum, one of the largest global events focused on cryptocurrencies, Web3, and mining, is scheduled to take place on October 28–29, 2025, in Dubai. The forum is expected to attract over 15,000 participants from more than 130 countries, including entrepreneurs, investors, traders, and leading blockchain companies.

The event will feature prominent figures shaping the international cryptocurrency landscape, including executives, founders, and researchers from top blockchain and technology organizations.  Among the speakers are Reeve Collins, Co-Founder of Tether; Rajat Sakhuja, Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at Mastercard; Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and Advisor at HTX; Sergei Khitrov, Founder of Listing.Help and Jets.Capital; Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation; Max Crown, CEO of the TON Foundation; Alice Liu, Research Lead at CoinMarketCap; Omar Elassar, Managing Director at Animoca Brands; Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet; Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs; Kostas Chalkias, Co-Founder and Chief Cryptographer at Mysten Labs (Sui); Damu Winston, Head of Web3 Innovation and Digital Products at Amazon; Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder of 1inch; and Akshay Dalal, Head of Risk and Compliance at Google Cloud.

In total, more than 200 speakers will provide insights into topics including the anticipated Bull Run, the expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi), the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), and emerging regulatory developments.

Furthermore, the exhibition area will host over 200 booths featuring leading industry participants such as OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, HTX, Bitget, BingX, Ledger, Tron, Trust Wallet, MEXC, Bitmain, Canaan, and Uminers, offering attendees the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in blockchain solutions and Web3 technologies.

Blockchain Life Forum To Conclude With Akon-Led AfterParty As Weeklong Crypto Events Bring Global Community To Dubai

Furthermore, the event will conclude with an official all-inclusive AfterParty, featuring a live performance by international music star Akon, who will perform popular tracks including “Smack That” and “Right Now (Na Na Na).” 

The festivities traditionally extend throughout Blockchain Life Week, which encompasses a series of supplementary events such as yacht meetups, additional side events, and VIP gatherings, bringing together members of the global cryptocurrency community across Dubai. 

The Mpost team will be attending, and readers have the opportunity to purchase tickets with an exclusive 10% discount by using the promo code Mpost at blockchain-life.com.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Pelagos is Turning One Click Into Multi-Chain Execution

by Victoria d'Este
October 17, 2025

Tether Advances Global Financial Access With Open-Source Release Of Wallet Development Kit

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2025

Crypto’s Big Week: Coinbase Joins Amex, Ripple Expands In Africa, And Binance Powers Japan’s Push

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2025

Gate Releases September Transparency Report: Global User Base Exceeds 41M As ‘All In Web3’ Strategy Boosts Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Tether Advances Global Financial Access With Open-Source Release Of Wallet Development Kit

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2025

Crypto’s Big Week: Coinbase Joins Amex, Ripple Expands In Africa, And Binance Powers Japan’s Push

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2025

Gate Releases September Transparency Report: Global User Base Exceeds 41M As ‘All In Web3’ Strategy Boosts Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2025

Agora And Upshift Partner To Deploy AUSD And earnAUSD On Monad, Establishing Core Stablecoin And Yield Infrastructure

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Pelagos is Turning One Click Into Multi-Chain Execution
Interview Markets Software Technology
Pelagos is Turning One Click Into Multi-Chain Execution
by Victoria d'Este
October 17, 2025
Tether Advances Global Financial Access With Open-Source Release Of Wallet Development Kit
News Report Technology
Tether Advances Global Financial Access With Open-Source Release Of Wallet Development Kit
by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2025
Crypto’s Big Week: Coinbase Joins Amex, Ripple Expands In Africa, And Binance Powers Japan’s Push
Business News Report Technology
Crypto’s Big Week: Coinbase Joins Amex, Ripple Expands In Africa, And Binance Powers Japan’s Push
by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2025
Gate Releases September Transparency Report: Global User Base Exceeds 41M As ‘All In Web3’ Strategy Boosts Ecosystem
News Report Technology
Gate Releases September Transparency Report: Global User Base Exceeds 41M As ‘All In Web3’ Strategy Boosts Ecosystem
by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.