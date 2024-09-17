Blockchain Giants Unite at Hack Seasons Conference: A Sneak Peek Into the Future of DeFi and Web3

In Brief Singapore’s Hack Seasons Conference on September 19th will bring together blockchain, cryptocurrency, and finance experts to discuss advancements, insights, and technologies in the blockchain industry.

Get ready for the Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore on September 19th! This conference will unite top experts and innovators from the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and finance sectors. The conference will highlight advancements and innovations from key players in the industry, including those focused on blockchain scaling, decentralized finance, and digital asset management.

Join influential players in the industry, such as Cryptomeria Capital, Gate.io, VeChain, and more, as they showcase their latest advancements and share valuable insights. The conference promises to explore new technologies and inspire the next wave of innovation in the blockchain industry.

Here’s a deeper dive into some of the companies leading the charge:

A dynamic investment firm focused on nurturing promising blockchain and digital asset startups. Cryptomeria Capital supports companies that push boundaries in decentralized technology and innovative blockchain solutions.

One of the largest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges globally, offering a wide range of trading options and advanced financial services. Gate.io is committed to providing secure, transparent, and user-friendly services to traders across the globe.

The investment arm of Gate.io, Gate Ventures, backs projects that enhance the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem. With a focus on decentralized finance, digital assets, and Web3 applications, Gate Ventures seeks to drive innovation through strategic investments.

The first L3 blockchain game solution for mobile games in the mass market. Unite is a new web3 mobile gaming standard built on Base. A simplified blockchain network powers a mobile gaming infrastructure that onboards gamers with ease.

An innovative firm that focuses on advancing decentralized internet solutions, leveraging the TON blockchain. They work to bring more transparency and decentralization to digital communication and web infrastructure.

A high-performance blockchain created by Telegram, designed for scalability and speed. TON is focused on making decentralized internet accessible by providing a fast, secure, and scalable infrastructure for dApps.

A global leader in blockchain investment and digital asset management, HashKey Group provides institutional-grade services in trading, asset management, and investment. The company aims to shape the future of finance through innovative blockchain solutions.

A next-generation blockchain protocol aiming to redefine data privacy and scalability. Arcium provides a unique blend of security features and fast transaction processing to enhance blockchain performance.

A top cryptocurrency exchange known for its user-friendly interface and secure trading environment. OKX offers advanced financial services, including spot trading, derivatives, and DeFi solutions.

A blockchain platform focused on building a decentralized infrastructure for the future of Web3. Bitlayer enables developers to create high-performance dApps with scalable solutions.

An investment fund specializing in supporting Bitcoin and its ecosystem. The Bitcoin Frontier Fund backs innovative projects that utilize the Bitcoin blockchain for financial solutions, decentralized apps, and beyond.

A blockchain protocol designed to improve supply chain management and business processes. VeChain provides businesses with tools to develop and run decentralized applications, improving transparency and efficiency.

A platform that blends blockchain technology with artificial intelligence to create interactive experiences in the anime industry.

A decentralized computing network that provides a scalable infrastructure for Web3 applications, focusing on providing cost-effective solutions for developers and enterprises.

A blockchain platform designed to simplify staking services and offer secure, reliable infrastructure for staking assets. Kiln supports users in earning rewards through decentralized staking solutions while ensuring the safety of their assets.

A layer-2 solution built on Ethereum, Boba Network focuses on improving scalability, speed, and reducing transaction costs. It offers tools for developers to create scalable decentralized applications (dApps) with low fees.

CARV is a decentralized identity solution that focuses on empowering users with privacy and security over their personal data. It enables seamless identity management for digital applications while ensuring user data is protected.

An emerging blockchain technology company that focuses on decentralized finance and advanced cryptography solutions. Blum aims to push the boundaries of blockchain security and usability.

An innovative company specializing in scalable blockchain infrastructure and decentralized finance. Theoriq focuses on improving blockchain accessibility and efficiency for businesses and developers.

An EVM Layer 1 blockchain that connects multiple virtual worlds to form a unified metaverse. Somnia’s goal is to scale the metaverse to millions of users through its interoperable and decentralized architecture.

A blockchain investment firm that seeks to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology. NGC Ventures invests in high-potential projects, supporting the growth of decentralized finance, gaming, and Web3 applications.

A blockchain-based platform offering high-performance decentralized computing solutions. Aethir focuses on powering gaming, enterprise solutions, and other industries through its scalable and efficient infrastructure.

A leading cryptocurrency exchange providing advanced trading services and a secure platform for users to trade digital assets. Bitget’s suite of financial products makes it a popular choice for both novice and professional traders.

A decentralized wireless network that enables IoT devices to connect to the Internet efficiently and cost-effectively. Helium leverages blockchain technology to provide a scalable and secure network infrastructure.

A blockchain company that specializes in developing privacy-centric solutions for decentralized applications. Sophon is focused on improving blockchain security and privacy while enhancing transaction speeds.

A global cryptocurrency exchange that is known for its wide variety of supported cryptocurrencies and advanced trading features. KuCoin also offers staking, lending, and other DeFi services, making it a one-stop solution for crypto enthusiasts.

A decentralized storage network that allows users to rent out unused hard drive space. Filecoin’s distributed architecture offers a more secure and efficient way to store and retrieve data, making it a leader in decentralized storage.

The Satoshi Universe is an immersive and expansive digital ecosystem designed for those seeking adventure, creativity, and blockchain. Satoshi Universe combines gaming, NFTs, and decentralized finance into a single, cohesive experience.

A leading provider of digital asset management solutions for businesses, Matrixdock offers blockchain infrastructure to help companies optimize their blockchain operations and investments.

A global leader in blockchain gaming and digital entertainment, Animoca Brands is known for developing immersive virtual worlds and pioneering the NFT and gaming industries.

A company that leverages advanced cryptography to improve blockchain scalability and security. StarkWare is known for its innovative technology, such as STARKs, which enhance the performance of decentralized applications.

A decentralized staking platform that enables users to stake their crypto assets without locking them. Lido provides a secure and easy way to earn staking rewards on Ethereum and other blockchain networks.

A decentralized cloud computing platform that allows users to lease computing power from a global network. Akash Network provides an alternative to traditional cloud services, offering flexibility and lower costs.

EigenLayer is an Ethereum-based protocol that allows the reuse of staked Ethereum to secure additional services. It enhances security and offers more utility for staked assets.

Pendle is a decentralized finance platform offering unique yield-trading opportunities. It allows users to trade future yields, providing flexibility in how they manage their yield-generating assets.

A decentralized exchange aggregator that helps users find the best prices for crypto trades across multiple decentralized exchanges. 1inch optimizes trades to ensure users get the most efficient transactions.

A decentralized virtual world where players can create, own, and monetize their gaming experiences using NFTs and the SAND token. The Sandbox is at the forefront of blockchain gaming and the metaverse.

A blockchain-based infrastructure provider that focuses on decentralized computing solutions. Nimbora aims to improve the performance and scalability of decentralized applications.

A decentralized data oracle that connects high-fidelity financial data to smart contracts on the blockchain. Pyth aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi).

A company dedicated to propelling blockchain startups into the limelight of mass media coverage, reaching both mainstream and crypto-focused publications.

A scalable, developer-friendly blockchain platform that supports decentralized applications and smart contracts. NEAR aims to improve developer experience and user accessibility in the blockchain space.

A leading Ethereum scaling solution that enhances transaction speed and reduces costs. Polygon supports the development of decentralized applications by offering scalable and efficient blockchain infrastructure.

The leading decentralized oracle network that connects smart contracts with real-world data. Chainlink ensures the secure and reliable transfer of data between blockchain applications and external systems.

A global payment processing company that enables individuals and businesses to send and receive payments securely. Paxum provides fast, low-cost payment solutions across borders, using blockchain technology to enhance its services.

