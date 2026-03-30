Blockchain Forum 2026: Key Highlights And Opportunities In Moscow On April 14–15

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Blockchain Forum 2026 in Moscow will bring together global crypto and Web3 leaders, investors, and innovators for strategic discussions, networking, and demonstrations of emerging technologies.

On April 14–15, 2026, Moscow will host Blockchain Forum 2026, the largest crypto and Web3 event in the CIS region. Over time, the forum has become a central platform for the digital asset industry, bringing together leaders from technology companies, banks, investment funds, and crypto platforms to discuss market developments and explore new opportunities.

The event is designed to serve as more than a conference, functioning as an ecosystem-level meeting point where strategic discussions take place, partnerships are formed, and projects that influence the direction of the industry are introduced.

The 2026 edition is expected to attract over 20,000 participants from more than 100 countries, with 250 companies exhibiting and over 200 speakers presenting, many appearing in Russia for the first time. This concentration of expertise, capital, and technological innovation positions the forum as a key venue for industry insights and collaboration. Participants include investors, venture funds, banks, crypto exchanges, Web3 startups, and infrastructure providers, allowing for direct interaction among builders, institutional stakeholders, and capital providers.

Exclusive Speakers And Industry Exhibitions

The agenda will feature executives from major crypto platforms, digital asset regulators, technology innovators, and investment leaders. The presence of speakers who rarely appear in the region provides attendees with first-hand perspectives on industry trends.

The exhibition area will host 250 companies showcasing infrastructure solutions, emerging products, and practical applications. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with founders and teams and explore innovations in real-world use cases.

A dedicated AI Future Forum will run alongside the main program, focusing on the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, a development widely seen as a key driver of the digital economy in the coming years.

Blockchain Forum is recognized for its strategic networking opportunities. Beyond presentations, the event facilitates investment discussions, partnership negotiations, and collaboration, providing concentrated access to industry decision-makers that would otherwise require months of fragmented communication.

The official Afterparty will feature a live performance by L’One, one of Russia’s leading artists, offering a blend of entertainment and informal networking for participants.

Blockchain Forum 2026 combines strategic dialogue, technological innovation, and capital concentration, creating an environment where industry decisions are made and the future of the digital asset market is shaped.

Tickets are available on the official website. A 10% discount is available with promo code MPOST. Our team is going, see you at the Forum!

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

