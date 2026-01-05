Block Scholes Report Highlights Fast Growth Of Tokenized Equities And Bitget’s Expanding Market Role

In Brief Block Scholes reports that tokenized markets are quickly expanding into equities and RWAs, with Bitget’s Universal Exchange playing a growing role in liquidity, access, and the convergence of digital and traditional finance.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that it was referenced in a recent analytical publication released by Block Scholes, a digital asset research and data firm, which reviewed the accelerating development of tokenized equity markets and the changing function of trading platforms in connecting conventional financial systems with blockchain-based environments.

The publication describes how tokenized shares are increasingly being used as an access point to international markets, while exchanges such as Bitget are assuming a more prominent role in facilitating liquidity, price formation, and efficient transaction execution.

The analysis observes that tokenized instruments, which were previously concentrated primarily around stablecoins, are now expanding into a new stage led by tokenized equities and exchange-traded funds. Since the third quarter of 2025, instruments linked to benchmarks like the S&P 500, major US corporations, and technology sector equities have demonstrated measurable adoption, supported by stronger liquidity conditions, reduced bid-ask spreads, and increasing engagement from both individual and professional market participants. This development reflects rising interest in continuously operating markets that are not constrained by traditional trading schedules.

Findings within the report indicate that tokenized equities generally maintain close alignment with their corresponding traditional market prices during standard trading sessions, with intraday price spreads frequently remaining limited. Larger discrepancies are more likely to occur during overnight periods or weekends, when underlying financial markets are closed and issuance or redemption processes are temporarily suspended, highlighting both the potential advantages and the structural distinctions associated with around-the-clock blockchain-based trading. Nonetheless, the improved consistency of pricing during active market hours suggests that the supporting market framework is advancing at a rapid pace.

A central component of this transformation is Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) framework. The UEX structure is intended to combine digital assets, stable-value tokens, and tokenized representations of traditional financial products within a unified trading system, eliminating the need for multiple brokerage relationships or fragmented trading venues. By placing tokenized equities and exchange-traded funds alongside spot and derivatives markets, UEX provides access to a broader selection of financial instruments through a single interface, with funding facilitated directly through digital assets such as stablecoins. The report further indicates that trading platforms with consolidated infrastructure and substantial liquidity are well positioned to contribute to the next stage of tokenized equity market development, identifying Bitget’s expanding trading activity and depth as evidence of this ongoing shift.

“Tokenization only works if access is simple and markets are liquid,” said Gracy Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Bitget, in a written statement. “Our focus with UEX is to make real-world assets as seamless to trade as crypto, while maintaining the transparency and speed that users expect from digital markets,” she added.

The publication further identifies a growing alignment in participant activity. Most individuals trading tokenized equities already possess digital assets, indicating that current interest is primarily originating from established market participants seeking broader asset exposure rather than from a completely new user base. This convergence places trading platforms in a central role as access points for tokenized real-world assets, particularly as institutional entities continue to evaluate the advantages of blockchain-based settlement processes and custodial frameworks.

Tokenized Assets Poised For Next Growth Phase As Markets Shift Toward On-Chain Equities And Commodities

“The volume of tokenized assets grew exponentially in 2025, supported by a more crypto-friendly U.S. administration and increasing institutional participation. Throughout the year, Block Scholes has maintained that stablecoins represent the first stage of on-chain tokenization, highlighting their role in advancing the Trump Administration’s fiscal objectives. The next phase of this expansion, which we believe will become a major narrative in 2026, is the on-chain tokenization of real-world stocks and commodities from the traditional finance sector,” said Thabib Rahman, Research Analyst at Block Scholes, in a written statement.

“Bitget has taken early steps in this direction with its Bitget UEX, offering a single venue for trading stocks and ETFs from Ondo Finance and xStocks, all managed and held within Bitget Wallet. Nevertheless, we believe the market remains in its early stages — tokenized assets closely track their off-chain counterparts during standard market hours, although spreads tend to widen outside those periods. This dynamic sets the foundation for continued growth in real-world asset tokenization in 2026,” he added.

As tokenized instruments move beyond stable-value tokens into areas such as equities, government securities, and products linked to market indices, the analysis determines that the sector is still in its formative stage but is becoming progressively more capable of supporting larger scale activity. The availability of continuous trading, deeper liquidity conditions, and consolidated portfolio oversight illustrates how the development of Bitget’s Universal Exchange framework aligns with broader changes in the way trading platforms are enabling access to global markets, narrowing the divide between digital and conventional financial assets.

