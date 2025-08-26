Bitway Secures YZi Labs Investment To Launch First Bitcoin-Native Layer 1 Lending Platform

In Brief Bitway, backed by YZi Labs, is launching the first Bitcoin-native Layer 1 lending protocol, offering non-custodial BTC loans, gas-free payments, and full wallet compatibility to unlock Bitcoin’s potential for global business.

Bitcoin-native lending protocol Bitway announced that it has secured investment from YZi Labs, formerly known as Binance Labs, through the EASY Residency program to support the launch of its platform, which represents the first blockchain Layer 1 solution specifically designed for Bitcoin-based business applications.

Bitway is developing the first Bitcoin-native lending protocol, enabling users to borrow against BTC directly on Layer 1 without relying on bridges, wrapped assets, or custodial services. By securing BTC through a two-of-two multisig arrangement and managing loans on a Cosmos-based chain, Bitway leverages one of the largest untapped asset bases in the cryptocurrency market. Founded by a team with experience from Binance Labs, Bitway seeks to provide secure lending solutions to Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar market.

The project’s stated mission is to unlock the unused potential of Bitcoin for global business and commerce. It is the first Bitcoin-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, supporting Bitcoin wallet and address compatibility, gas-free Bitcoin payments, and native BTC lending with self-custody features.

Bitway Lending aims to make BTC-backed loans the most sought-after decentralized finance (DeFi) use case for Bitcoin. Existing solutions are often overly permissioned, custodial, or fail to accommodate native BTC holders. Bitway introduces a non-custodial, native BTC lending protocol with an emphasis on user experience.

Its ɃTCT token embodies Bitcoin’s peer-to-peer electronic cash vision across multiple payment networks, with Bitway positioned as a leading platform. ɃTCT is the first gas-free Bitcoin payment token that is fully compatible with existing Bitcoin wallets and addresses. Its features include instant, gasless Bitcoin payments, epoch-based peg-out limits with both global and per-address caps on BTC withdrawals, one-click BTC transfers between Bitcoin Layer 1 and any IBC-connected chain, and signer set rotation without altering the vault address.

1/ Proud to announce our latest investment from YZi Labs @yzilabs (formerly Binance Labs) via the EASY Residency program to launch Bitway — the first purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed for Bitcoin business. pic.twitter.com/oEXblQaaNK — Bitway (@BitwayOfficial) August 26, 2025

YZI Labs: Supporting Innovative Projects And Expanding EASY Residency With Season 2 Global Launch

YZi Labs manages assets totaling over ten billion dollars globally. The organization follows an investment strategy focused primarily on impact, with the belief that meaningful returns will naturally result. Investments are made across all stages, with particular attention given to projects that demonstrate strong fundamentals in Web3, AI, and biotechnology. The YZi Labs portfolio includes more than 300 projects from over twenty-five countries spanning six continents, and over sixty-five of these portfolio companies have participated in YZi Labs’ incubation programs.

EASY Residency is YZi Labs’ premier global incubation initiative, aimed at supporting founders committed to long-term development in Web3, AI, and biotechnology. The program fosters a collaborative environment in which participants can connect with peers, mentors, and investors who share similar goals. Each session selects a limited number of startups from around the world to work closely together, culminating in a prominent Demo Day that features leading investors and industry professionals.

Apart from Bitway, YZi Labs has supported a range of projects in Season 1, including AMMO, APRO, Byte AI, ComplyGen, Freebeat.AI, Hubble AI, Robata, Modus, OptimAI, Paimon Finance, Lumi, RecycleFarm, StableStock, and Video Tutor.

The first season served as a proof of concept, bringing together founders committed to long-term development and observing the outcomes when they collaborate, live, and build impactful products alongside one another. The second season is expanding globally, with initiatives extending into Dubai, Singapore, San Francisco, and New York, creating a network that spans multiple continents.

