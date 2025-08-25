BitMine Immersion Reports $8.82B In Crypto And Cash Holdings, Becomes Largest Ethereum Treasury Globally

In Brief BitMine Immersion Technologies, the world’s largest Ethereum treasury and second-largest overall crypto treasury, reported over $8.8 billion in combined crypto and cash holdings while emerging as one of the most actively traded U.S. stocks.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, a company engaged in cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure with a strategy centered on long-term accumulation, reported combined cryptocurrency and cash holdings exceeding $8.82 billion. As of August 24th, the firm’s assets included 1,713,899 ETH valued at $4,808 each according to Bloomberg data, 192 BTC, and $562 million in unencumbered cash.

The company holds the position of the largest Ethereum treasury worldwide and the second-largest overall cryptocurrency treasury, following Strategy, which maintains 629,376 BTC worth approximately $71 billion. BitMine introduced its Ethereum-focused treasury strategy on June 30th, finalizing on July 8th, and within six weeks has already reached several important milestones in its accumulation program.

“In the past week, BitMine increased its crypto and cash holdings by $2.2 billion, reaching a total of $8.8 billion, adding more than 190,500 tokens and growing from 1.52 million to 1.71 million tokens,” said Thomas “Tom” Lee of Fundstrat, Chairman of BitMine, in a written statement. “This marks the second consecutive week that BitMine has raised capital from institutional investors at this pace, as we pursue the ‘alchemy of 5%’ of ETH. At BitMine, we continue to lead our crypto treasury peers through the high trading liquidity of our stock,” he added.

When comparing the scale of change in financial services, the GENIUS Act and the SEC’s Project Crypto in 2025 are being described as carrying an impact comparable to the US decision on August 15th, 1971, to end the Bretton Woods system and decouple the US dollar from the gold standard. That event more than five decades ago is widely regarded as the spark that drove the modernization of Wall Street, paving the way for the rise of major financial institutions as well as the development of today’s payment and investment infrastructure, which ultimately delivered stronger returns than gold itself.

“We continue to believe Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10–15 years,” said Lee. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should drive a significant transformation of today’s financial system, and the majority of this is happening on Ethereum,” he added.

BitMine Emerges As One Of The Most Actively Traded US Stocks, Ranking #20 By Daily Volume

BitMine is a company operating within the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, concentrating on the accumulation of cryptocurrency as a long-term investment strategy, both through its own Bitcoin mining operations and via proceeds from capital-raising activities. Its business segments include direct Bitcoin mining, synthetic mining through financial products tied to hashrate, the provision of advisory and mining services for firms seeking Bitcoin-denominated revenue, and broader consulting services for publicly listed companies exploring Bitcoin strategies.

Currently, the company has become one of the most actively traded stocks in the United States. Fundstrat data indicates that as of August 24th, its’s stock averaged a daily trading volume of $2.8 billion over a five-day period, ranking 20th among all 5,704 US-listed stocks. This places it just behind Coinbase at 19th position and ahead of JPMorgan at 27th and Palo Alto Networks at 21st, based on information from Fundstrat and Statista.

