BitMEX Launches Equity Perps Enabling 24/7 Trading Of US Stocks And Indices

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BitMEX has launched Equity Perps, cash-settled perpetual contracts that allow 24/7 trading of major US stocks and indices using crypto as collateral, offering up to 20x leverage and a $70,000 prize pool for eligible traders.

Cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX introduced a new derivatives offering called Equity Perps, enabling market participants to gain exposure to major US stocks and equity indices using digital assets as collateral.

This addition broadens the platform’s offerings beyond purely cryptocurrency markets, allowing continuous trading on traditional equity benchmarks even outside standard US market hours.

The Equity Perps are cash-settled perpetual swap contracts that mirror the price movements of individual stocks or indices without a fixed expiration date. Like the platform’s existing cryptocurrency perpetual contracts, these products employ a funding rate system to maintain alignment with the underlying reference index. Traders can enter long or short positions with leverage of up to 20 times, using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or stablecoins like Tether as margin.

“Equity Perps give traders a more flexible way to access U.S. equity markets using crypto,” said Stephan Lutz, CEO of BitMEX, in a written statement. “By removing traditional market hours and allowing crypto collateral, we are extending our derivatives expertise to a broader set of global markets while maintaining the reliability and performance BitMEX is known for,” he added.

BitMEX Launches Equity Perps With $70,000 Prize Pool To Incentivize Traders

At launch, Equity Perps are offered on a selection of actively traded US stocks and indices, including Amazon, Apple, Circle, Coinbase, Meta, Nvidia, Robinhood, Tesla, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq, with plans to broaden the range of contracts over time.

Trading is available around the clock, with index prices during US market hours based on real-time equity quotes and, outside those hours, supported by tokenized spot prices from multiple exchanges.

All Equity Perps transactions include a maker rebate of 2.5 basis points and a taker fee of 7.5 basis points. Funding occurs every eight hours, consistent with the platform’s existing perpetual swap products, independent of US market hours.

In cases of corporate actions such as stock splits, affected contracts are settled early and relisted following completion of the event. To commemorate the launch, the platform is offering a 70,000 USDT prize pool for eligible traders, in addition to the maker rebates applied to all Equity Perps contracts.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

