News Report Technology
August 26, 2025

Bitlayer Unveils BTR Airdrop Details, Allocating 10% Of Total Supply For Ecosystem Incentives

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 26, 2025 at 6:42 am Updated: August 26, 2025 at 6:42 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 26, 2025 at 6:42 am

In Brief

Bitlayer announced its BTR Airdrop, allocating 10% of the total supply for ecosystem incentives and 2.66% for Binance Booster and Pre-TGE participants, rewarding a wide range of community contributors and campaign participants.

Project dedicated to building decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure for Bitcoin, Bitlayer announced the official details of its BTR Airdrop, aimed at celebrating the community and rewarding early supporters. The initiative acknowledges the contributions of backers, partners, liquidity providers, and the broader community, whose support has been integral to the project’s development.

The airdrop allocation at the token generation event designates ten percent of the total BTR supply for ecosystem incentives, while 2.66 percent is reserved for Binance Booster and Pre-TGE participants. The claim window opens on August 27th at 10:00 UTC and will remain active for one month for each unlock period.

Eligibility for the BTR Airdrop extends to a wide range of contributors, including holders of BTR, Bitlayer Gems, and Bitlayer Points credited at the Bitlayer Racer Center, as well as participants in the Bitlayer Super Racer Draw and various community events. This includes winners of lucky draws on Bitlayer’s official X account, registered community ambassadors and partners from prior promotions, and participants in the Anti-Rug Warriors initiative.

Additional eligible participants include those involved in Bitlayer’s collaborative campaigns with partners and ecosystem projects. Examples include the Binance Booster Campaign, Binance Wallet Ecosystem Campaign, OKX Cryptopedia, OKX Wallet x RollX Giveaway, Bybit Web3 AirdropArcade Campaign, Bitget Wallet Tasks Campaign, Predict & Win with imToken Campaign, joint giveaways with imToken, Holdstation Token Airdrop Campaign, Interaction Risks Hunting with GoPlus, Explore Bitlayer Planet with GoPlus, Momentum Odyssey, Plume Crossword Puzzle, and trading pools or reward programs such as the Desyn BLBTC Trading Pool, Jasper Vault Trading Frenzy, DeAgentAI Ecosystem Series Campaigns, and RollX Ecosystem Series Campaigns, all of which include BTR as part of the rewards.

Claiming BTR Airdrop: Bitlayer Outlines Vesting Schedule 

In order to claim the airdrop, users are required to connect their wallet, verify eligibility, and proceed to claim BTR. Eligible wallets on the Bitlayer chain may claim tokens during the designated Claim Window, with specific vesting schedules in place. Rewards obtained from the Super Racer Draw and Community Events are fully unlocked at the token generation event (TGE). Other BTR credited at the Bitlayer Racer Center, including Bitlayer Gems and Bitlayer Points, will be converted to BTR airdrop tokens, with 80% available at TGE, 10% released six months after TGE, and the remaining 10% released twelve months after TGE. Similarly, BTR rewards earned through Bitlayer’s collaborations with partners and ecosystem campaigns follow the same vesting schedule, with 80% unlocked at TGE, 10% after six months, and 10% after twelve months.

Bitlayer is advancing the first implementation of BitVM, combining robust security with a high-speed smart contract engine to realize the full potential of Bitcoin decentralized finance. Leveraging Bitcoin’s inherent security framework, Bitlayer is developing a trust-minimized BitVM Bridge, a yield-generating asset called YBTC, and a high-throughput Bitcoin Rollup, providing enhanced utility, speed, and composability, and creating a comprehensive DeFi infrastructure within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.