Bitget’s ‘Ask Satoshi’ Report Highlights Global Engagement And Philosophical Interest In Crypto

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget’s “Ask Satoshi With GetAgent” campaign reveals a global, philosophical interest in Bitcoin’s ethos and highlights the growing role of AI in crypto trading and decision-making.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget released a report detailing the results of its recent #AskSatoshiWithGetAgent campaign, which invited users worldwide to interact with Satoshi through GetAgent, Bitget’s AI-powered crypto assistant.

Between October 27th and November 5th, 2025, more than 10,000 participants from over 90 countries submitted more than 30,000 questions about Bitcoin, blockchain, and the future of digital finance.

The report consolidates these conversations, providing a global snapshot of the ongoing curiosity surrounding Bitcoin’s origins and its future direction. Co-authored with insights from GetAgent, the report delves into the recurring patterns, curiosities, and cultural nuances that continue to shape the cryptocurrency community.

The findings reveal that cryptocurrency curiosity is as strong as ever, with users not only asking about Bitcoin’s price trajectory but also questioning whether it has stayed true to its core principles.

Nearly 40% of all submitted questions focused on Bitcoin’s ethos, underscoring that the community’s interest goes well beyond speculation on price. The highest participation came from East and Southeast Asia, regions where AI adoption and cryptocurrency education are accelerating.

Questions were submitted in over ten languages, showing that users are turning to GetAgent not just for trading tips, but also to engage more deeply with concepts like decentralization and trust.

The campaign also highlighted how trading behavior and AI engagement are becoming intertwined. Ninety percent of active GetAgent users had engaged in trading within the last 30 days, with activity peaking between 10 PM and midnight.

VIP users exhibited 12% higher engagement with customized AI prompts than regular traders, pointing to a growing reliance on AI for informed decision-making and strategy refinement.

The report also emphasizes that philosophical engagement is a key driver of participation, with 40% of questions reflecting on cryptocurrencies’ deeper cultural and moral roots.

Users are increasingly integrating GetAgent into their real-time trading strategies, blending data analysis with instinct and intuition. VIP users, in particular, are demonstrating greater confidence in AI tools, using them to personalize and optimize their trading strategies.

The campaign’s global reach, with participants from 90 countries, further underscores the widespread interest in the philosophical and ethical dimensions of cryptocurrency, making the conversation about Satoshi and cryptocurrency’s purpose truly global.

As the cryptocurrency industry enters an era powered by AI, platforms like Bitget are evolving from traditional exchanges into intelligent ecosystems that seamlessly connect knowledge, trading, and innovation.

Global Engagement With AI And Crypto Grows, Revealing Deep Curiosity Beyond Profits

GetAgent’s global community reflects the growing reach of both cryptocurrency and AI, with the strongest engagement seen in East Asia, followed by fast-growing hubs in Southeast and South Asia, driven by younger, tech-savvy users. Europe and Latin America contributed a steady flow of activity, with a noticeable trend toward research-focused and education-driven questions, highlighting the increasing role of AI in both learning and decision-making across diverse markets.

Participation spanned multiple languages, with 75% of English-language questions originating from non-English-speaking countries. This indicates that AI-powered assistants are breaking down traditional barriers to financial literacy and fostering a more inclusive global conversation around crypto. The linguistic diversity underscores AI’s role in enabling knowledge-sharing across different backgrounds and locations.

Trading activity among GetAgent’s core users remained high, with nearly 90% of users having traded within the past 30 days and 75% within the last week. This suggests that GetAgent attracts a community of frequent, hands-on traders. Peak trading activity typically occurred between Monday and Tuesday nights, particularly between 10 PM and midnight. Interestingly, user questions and AI interactions followed a similar rhythm, spiking during these hours, indicating that traders are seeking real-time insights and support during active market sessions. Daytime interactions, by contrast, were more research-focused, revolving around market tracking, strategy development, and portfolio planning. This demonstrates how GetAgent functions as both a learning companion and an active trading assistant.

The campaign also revealed differences in how VIP and regular users engage with GetAgent. VIP users were more integrated with the platform, with 82% using the AI directly through K-line charts for real-time insights. They also demonstrated more engagement with custom queries, often focused on market cycles, portfolio hedging, and macroeconomic trends. Regular users, on the other hand, tended to rely more on pre-suggested questions, using GetAgent primarily as a tool for learning and discovery. This distinction illustrates how AI serves different roles: as a teacher for newcomers and as a trusted partner for experienced traders in fast-moving markets.

The campaign also shed light on users’ philosophical curiosity about Bitcoin. Nearly 40% of participants asked, “Has Bitcoin stayed true to Satoshi’s vision?” reflecting an ongoing interest in whether the cryptocurrency world remains aligned with its original ideals. Other questions included:

“Would Satoshi invest in AI?” (12%);

“When will Bitcoin become the world’s main currency?” (10%);

“Why did Satoshi disappear?” (9%);

with some participants even questioning whether Bitcoin could be used for education or social good (7%).

These inquiries varied by region, with some participants more focused on Bitcoin’s purpose and decentralization, while others were interested in Satoshi’s identity and legacy. A smaller group raised technical questions around quantum computing and security.

Seventeen years after Bitcoin’s creation, the vision of Satoshi Nakamoto continues to inspire, with users of the #AskSatoshiWithGetAgent campaign turning curiosity into meaningful conversation. The campaign revealed that crypto users engage not just for profit, but to learn, question, and shape the future of the industry. As AI and blockchain continue to converge, Bitget’s Universal Exchange vision promises a future where the next generation of crypto traders will engage in dynamic interactions, not just passive investments.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

