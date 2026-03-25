Bitget Wallet Launches Onchain Payments Matrix To Unify Global Stablecoin Infrastructure Across Fragmented Financial Systems

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget Wallet launched the Onchain Payments Matrix, a global infrastructure designed to unify fragmented financial and blockchain systems to enable scalable, interoperable stablecoin payments across consumers, merchants, and emerging agent-driven applications.

Bitget Wallet, described as an everyday finance application, introduced the “Onchain Payments Matrix,” a global payments framework intended to link fragmented financial systems and enable stablecoin-based transactions for both everyday consumer activity and emerging agent-driven economic use cases.

The network is launched with integrations spanning major ecosystem participants, including Ripple, Mastercard, Visa, Tether, Circle, and MoonPay, as well as regional banking and payments partners that extend connectivity to merchants and financial institutions across multiple markets.

The Onchain Payments Matrix is designed to connect blockchains, stablecoin issuers, card networks, liquidity providers, banks, and merchants within a unified system, allowing stablecoins to move across on-chain and traditional payment rails for uses such as retail payments, cross-border transfers, and agent-based financial applications. The network is reported to support large-scale transaction capacity, linking approximately 90 million users with access to over 150 million merchants in more than 50 markets, and is supported by infrastructure designed to handle over 155 million transactions totaling more than $177 billion in volume.

Positioning Bitget Wallet As A Coordinating Layer In The Stablecoin Economy

Unlike initiatives that remain in pilot phases or partnership-focused frameworks, the Onchain Payments Matrix operates at the user and merchant interface rather than at the institutional settlement layer, enabling immediate usability of stablecoins instead of theoretical interoperability.

“Stablecoins are becoming foundational to how value moves globally, but scale alone does not create usability,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet in a written statement. “What the industry has lacked is an infrastructure layer that aggregates fragmented rails and abstracts blockchain complexity at the user and merchant interface. That is why we built the Onchain Payments Matrix, not a pilot, not a partner program, but a live engine connecting banks, blockchains, and payment networks so stablecoins can operate as practical money and serve as the settlement layer for an emerging agent-enabled economy,” he added.

The launch occurs amid increasing adoption of stablecoins in global payments, with reported transaction volumes exceeding $33 trillion and crypto-linked card spending rising by 525% year-over-year in 2025. As financial institutions and card networks work to integrate stablecoins into existing systems, the focus of infrastructure development has shifted toward coordinating established networks at scale in real time rather than creating entirely new payment frameworks.

Despite this growth, fragmentation persists across banking systems, regional payment networks, and blockchain ecosystems. The Onchain Payments Matrix is positioned to address this fragmentation by enabling coordinated settlement and liquidity across multiple financial networks through a unified layer.

Through its integrations, Bitget Wallet supports multiple payment rails across different regions, including crypto card programs available in more than 50 markets, QR-based payments connecting to over 2.5 million merchants across Asia and Latin America, and cross-border transfer and remittance channels spanning Africa and Latin America that link more than 300 financial institutions and enable direct wallet-to-bank settlement.

Bitget Wallet has indicated plans to further expand the Onchain Payments Matrix through additional integrations with global settlement systems, financial institutions, and stablecoin issuers, as well as by extending regional payment corridors. Development is also underway on programmable payment infrastructure for AI agents, with the aim of supporting coordination between both human users and machine-driven systems as agent-based commerce continues to evolve.

The Onchain Payments Matrix is presented as positioning Bitget Wallet as a coordinating layer within the stablecoin payment ecosystem, intended to facilitate interoperability across the broader financial and blockchain infrastructure landscape.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

