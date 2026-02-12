Bitget Wallet Appoints BCG Veteran Will Wu As Head Of Asia-Pacific

In Brief Bitget Wallet has appointed Will Wu as Head of Asia-Pacific to lead regional expansion and localized execution as the company shifts toward a broader everyday finance platform.

Bitget Wallet, an everyday finance application, has appointed Will Wu as Head of Asia-Pacific, assigning him responsibility for advancing regional growth, strengthening partnerships, and overseeing localized go‑to‑market execution as the company expands its presence in one of the most active global regions for digital wallets and onchain financial activity, particularly across rapidly developing emerging markets.

The appointment reflects Bitget Wallet’s broader strategy to scale financial services that align with local usage patterns as cryptocurrency adoption moves beyond trading and into routine financial behavior.

This leadership change coincides with Bitget Wallet’s accelerated transition from a trading‑oriented crypto wallet to a more comprehensive everyday finance platform that incorporates stablecoin‑based payments, earning features, and real‑world spending options. Within the Asia-Pacific region, the wallet has expanded its support for card‑based crypto payments and QR‑enabled transactions, mirroring the region’s mobile‑first and wallet‑centric financial landscape.

Industry data from Worldpay indicates that mobile wallets have surpassed cards as the dominant online payment method across most markets in the region, highlighting the growing importance of localized payment interfaces as QR‑based transactions increasingly replace traditional card rails in both online and in‑store environments.

Asia-Pacific Emerges As The Global Epicenter Of Digital Wallet And Onchain Finance Activity

Asia-Pacific remains the global leader in digital wallet usage, accounting for nearly two‑thirds of worldwide digital wallet spending according to Deloitte. The region is also the most active market for onchain finance, with Chainalysis data showing that Asia-Pacific consistently processed more than $185 billion in monthly onchain value through mid‑2025, often exceeding North America, while estimates suggest it represented roughly one‑third of global cryptocurrency revenue in 2025.

“Asia-Pacific is shaping how crypto is used in practice, not just how it’s traded,” Wu said. “Digital wallets are already embedded in everyday behavior across the region, especially in emerging markets, creating a natural pathway for onchain finance to move into payments, savings, and daily money management. The focus now is on building infrastructure that aligns with local habits while remaining connected to the global onchain economy,” he added.

In his new role, Wu will oversee Bitget Wallet’s Asia-Pacific strategy, guiding regional expansion, partnership development, and localized market execution. He brings more than a decade of experience in strategy and international growth, having previously led global expansion initiatives at major cryptocurrency exchanges and advised companies on market entry and scaling strategies during his tenure at Boston Consulting Group.

