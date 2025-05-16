Bitget Wallet Announces Integration With Believe, Enabling Access To Early-Stage Token Trading

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget Wallet has integrated direct trading functionality for all tokens launched on Believe, enabling users to discover, monitor, and trade new tokens directly within the Bitget Wallet platform.

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, Bitget Wallet announced the integration of direct trading functionality for all tokens launched on Believe, a fast expanding token launch protocol. At present, Bitget Wallet is the sole platform offering a dedicated interface to access Believe’s pre-bonded token list, establishing it as a primary entry point for engaging with early-stage token trading from the protocol. This development allows users to efficiently discover, monitor, and trade new tokens from Believe directly within the Bitget Wallet platform.

The integration includes a categorized token list based on launch phases—New, Finalizing, or Launched—alongside real-time updates and detailed project metadata. Users are able to access token descriptions, verify associated social media accounts, and follow the progression of tokens through their initial development stages. Previously, the process involved manually collecting scattered information from token-launch bot threads and external tracking platforms such as Dexscreener, which often led to inefficiencies and errors. Bitget Wallet now streamlines this experience by consolidating token information and enabling real-time trading within a unified interface.

We're the first to support trading of all protocol tokens on @believeapp :



👀 Filter by token status: New / Finalizing / Launched

📊 Get live updates on latest token launches

🔥 View token descriptions, linked X socials & more

⚡ Catch the next 100x gem instantly pic.twitter.com/mLCHj7AkIX — Bitget Wallet 🩵 (@BitgetWallet) May 16, 2025

Believe Enables Faster Access To Early-Stage Assets With AI-Powered Insights

Bitget Wallet is developed to streamline and secure digital asset management. Serving a user base exceeding 80 million, the platform consolidates a broad range of cryptocurrency functionalities, including asset swaps, market analytics, staking, rewards, decentralized application access, and payment tools. With support for more than 130 blockchains and millions of tokens, it facilitates multi-chain trading across numerous decentralized exchanges and cross-chain bridges. A user protection fund exceeding $300 million is in place to provide enhanced asset security.

Currently, Bitget Wallet is the only wallet offering native, cross-chain trading for the full collection of tokens released via Believe. While other token discovery resources exist, they are typically external and less integrated, making Bitget Wallet a central component for accessing new assets from the Believe platform.

This update also advances the wallet’s on-chain discovery functions by incorporating AI-based analytics that identify trending and high-potential tokens. The integration is designed to meet increasing demand for more immediate access to emerging digital assets, particularly those originating from decentralized token launch ecosystems such as Believe, which has gained notable momentum within Web3 project communities.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson