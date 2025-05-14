Bitget Wallet And Reserve Jointly Launch On-Chain Index Fund And $200K Campaign For Users Trading DTFs

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget Wallet disclosed the integration of Reserve’s Decentralized Token Folios as part of its efforts to expand access to structured on-chain investment tools for retail users.

Cryptocurrency wallet platform Bitget Wallet disclosed the integration of Reserve‘s Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) as part of its efforts to expand access to structured on-chain investment tools for retail users.

These tokenized instruments are designed to offer diversified exposure to various digital assets through a single holding, simplifying the process of asset allocation. By combining multiple tokens into one, DTFs aim to reduce the operational complexity associated with managing several individual positions, while providing a more accessible entry point into decentralized portfolio strategies.

“Our goal with DTFs is to give users a simple and transparent way to gain exposure to key areas of the crypto economy,” said Thomas Mattimore, CEO of ABC Labs, the core team behind Reserve, in a written statement. “Through Bitget Wallet’s integration, we’re making this accessible to a wider user base who may not want to actively manage portfolios but still want to participate in broader market or narrative trends,” he added.

DTFs operate as blockchain-native equivalents to ETFs, offering theme-based portfolios that group tokens from areas like large-cap assets, AI, and emerging blockchain ecosystems. Built on Reserve, these indexes are permissionless, fully self-custodied, and transparently managed by smart contracts. Users can view portfolio composition, performance, and circulating supply directly onchain, and can mint or redeem DTFs at any time—without intermediaries or centralized approval.

Bitget Wallet Adds Support For Four Reserve-Issued DTFs, Launches Campaign To Promote Onchain Index Fund Adoption

DTFs are developed by Reserve, a decentralized asset protocol with backing from notable investors including Coinbase Ventures, Peter Thiel, and Sam Altman. These instruments are designed to streamline the process of obtaining diversified exposure to digital assets for crypto users.

Bitget Wallet now supports four distinct DTFs issued through the Reserve platform. These include BGCI, which mirrors the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index; CLX, which represents assets tied to the Clanker ecosystem; ABX, a community-governed basket of projects operating on the Base blockchain; and MVTT10F, which follows the MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index, structured around data points such as protocol revenue and user engagement. These offerings can now be accessed and monitored directly through the Bitget Wallet interface.

“DTFs are part of a broader evolution in how people interact with digital assets,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “As the ecosystem matures, users are looking for tools that offer both simplicity and strategic exposure. Integrating DTFs into the wallet makes this type of investing more accessible, and through this campaign, we aim to accelerate adoption,” he added.

In order to support broader awareness and engagement, Bitget Wallet and Reserve have initiated a collaborative promotional campaign scheduled to run from May 14th to June 14th, 2025. The initiative features a total reward pool of $200,000 in USDC, allocated to users who either hold or actively trade DTFs within the wallet interface.

The campaign structure includes incentives based on user activity, aiming to attract participation from individuals new to the platform as well as those with prior experience. This effort is intended to stimulate interest in DTFs and promote their practical use as part of a diversified digital asset strategy.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson