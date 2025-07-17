en en
News Report Technology
July 17, 2025

Bitget Wallet Report Identifies Gaming And Travel As Leading Use Cases For Crypto Payments

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 17, 2025 at 8:58 am Updated: July 17, 2025 at 8:58 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 17, 2025 at 8:58 am

In Brief

Bitget Wallet’s Onchain Report reveals that global users primarily use crypto for gaming, daily purchases, and travel, highlighting growing demand for reliable crypto payment solutions integrated into everyday transactions.

Bitget Wallet Report Identifies Gaming And Travel As Leading Use Cases For Crypto Payments

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet released its third Onchain Report, titled Crypto Payment Use Cases, offering insights into how global users prefer to utilize digital assets for payments. The report, based on a survey of 4,599 wallet users conducted in early 2025, identifies gaming (36%), daily purchases (35%), and travel bookings (35%) as the leading categories where interest in cryptocurrency payments is strongest. These findings suggest growing demand for integrating digital assets into routine transactions across both digital and physical domains.

The report also outlines generational differences in usage preferences. Gen Z users (ages 18–29) are particularly drawn to entertainment-related spending, including gaming and digital gifting. Millennials (ages 30–44) display a broader range of interests, including travel, subscriptions, and purchases of digital goods. Gen X users (ages 45 and above) tend to focus on higher-value or essential expenditures such as travel (40%), real estate, and digital products. These patterns underscore the importance of adaptable and secure cryptocurrency  payment solutions that align with varying user priorities and stages of life.

Regional data illustrates how user preferences for cryptocurrency payments are influenced by local infrastructure and behavioral patterns. In Southeast Asia, there is a particularly strong interest in gaming-related spending (41%) and gifting, which can be attributed to the region’s predominantly mobile-first user base and widespread use of digital wallets and play-to-earn mechanisms. East Asia records the highest global percentages for both daily purchases and digital product spending, each at 41%, supported by established QR code payment infrastructure and well-integrated e-commerce ecosystems. In Africa, education emerges as a key use case, with 38% of users directing cryptocurrency payments toward this sector—an indicator of cryptocurrency’s role in enhancing access to cross-border educational services in regions with limited traditional banking access. Latin America leads in the use of cryptocurrency for purchasing digital products (38%) and online shopping (35%), reflecting a reliance on digital assets in response to economic volatility and inflation. The Middle East displays a distinct pattern, where interest in luxury and lifestyle purchases is more pronounced, with 31% of respondents indicating a willingness to use cryptocurrencies for high-end goods and 29% for automobile purchases.

“Crypto payments are no longer a fringe behavior — they’re becoming embedded in how people transact across regions and age groups,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “What users are asking for is reliability, compatibility, and control. Whether it’s a QR code at checkout or a stablecoin-powered purchase online, the expectation is that spending crypto should feel as seamless as spending cash. The challenge for wallets is to meet that expectation without compromising the principles of self-custody,” he added.

Bitget Wallet is enhancing its PayFi infrastructure to address growing interest in practical cryptocurrency payment applications. As part of these efforts, it has introduced a crypto-linked card in collaboration with Mastercard, allowing holders to make purchases at more than 150 million merchant locations globally. The wallet, which operates on a non-custodial basis, also enables QR code payments through both blockchain-native protocols such as Solana Pay and localized national QR payment standards in certain regions. These capabilities let consumers transact in digital assets while merchants receive fiat currency. Additionally, the platform’s integrated Shop feature offers the ability to use stablecoins such as USDT or USDC to pay for goods and services, including mobile top-ups, gaming credits, digital subscriptions, travel bookings, and lifestyle products.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.