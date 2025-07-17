Bitget Wallet Report Identifies Gaming And Travel As Leading Use Cases For Crypto Payments

In Brief Bitget Wallet’s Onchain Report reveals that global users primarily use crypto for gaming, daily purchases, and travel, highlighting growing demand for reliable crypto payment solutions integrated into everyday transactions.

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet released its third Onchain Report, titled Crypto Payment Use Cases, offering insights into how global users prefer to utilize digital assets for payments. The report, based on a survey of 4,599 wallet users conducted in early 2025, identifies gaming (36%), daily purchases (35%), and travel bookings (35%) as the leading categories where interest in cryptocurrency payments is strongest. These findings suggest growing demand for integrating digital assets into routine transactions across both digital and physical domains.

The report also outlines generational differences in usage preferences. Gen Z users (ages 18–29) are particularly drawn to entertainment-related spending, including gaming and digital gifting. Millennials (ages 30–44) display a broader range of interests, including travel, subscriptions, and purchases of digital goods. Gen X users (ages 45 and above) tend to focus on higher-value or essential expenditures such as travel (40%), real estate, and digital products. These patterns underscore the importance of adaptable and secure cryptocurrency payment solutions that align with varying user priorities and stages of life.

Regional Trends Highlight Diverse Crypto Payment Preferences Driven By Infrastructure And Local Use Cases

Regional data illustrates how user preferences for cryptocurrency payments are influenced by local infrastructure and behavioral patterns. In Southeast Asia, there is a particularly strong interest in gaming-related spending (41%) and gifting, which can be attributed to the region’s predominantly mobile-first user base and widespread use of digital wallets and play-to-earn mechanisms. East Asia records the highest global percentages for both daily purchases and digital product spending, each at 41%, supported by established QR code payment infrastructure and well-integrated e-commerce ecosystems. In Africa, education emerges as a key use case, with 38% of users directing cryptocurrency payments toward this sector—an indicator of cryptocurrency’s role in enhancing access to cross-border educational services in regions with limited traditional banking access. Latin America leads in the use of cryptocurrency for purchasing digital products (38%) and online shopping (35%), reflecting a reliance on digital assets in response to economic volatility and inflation. The Middle East displays a distinct pattern, where interest in luxury and lifestyle purchases is more pronounced, with 31% of respondents indicating a willingness to use cryptocurrencies for high-end goods and 29% for automobile purchases.

“Crypto payments are no longer a fringe behavior — they’re becoming embedded in how people transact across regions and age groups,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “What users are asking for is reliability, compatibility, and control. Whether it’s a QR code at checkout or a stablecoin-powered purchase online, the expectation is that spending crypto should feel as seamless as spending cash. The challenge for wallets is to meet that expectation without compromising the principles of self-custody,” he added.

Bitget Wallet is enhancing its PayFi infrastructure to address growing interest in practical cryptocurrency payment applications. As part of these efforts, it has introduced a crypto-linked card in collaboration with Mastercard, allowing holders to make purchases at more than 150 million merchant locations globally. The wallet, which operates on a non-custodial basis, also enables QR code payments through both blockchain-native protocols such as Solana Pay and localized national QR payment standards in certain regions. These capabilities let consumers transact in digital assets while merchants receive fiat currency. Additionally, the platform’s integrated Shop feature offers the ability to use stablecoins such as USDT or USDC to pay for goods and services, including mobile top-ups, gaming credits, digital subscriptions, travel bookings, and lifestyle products.

