Bitget Upgrades Onchain Platform, Expands Multi-Chain Token Access And Introduces AI-Powered Trading Signals

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced an upgrade to Bitget Onchain, a feature that enables users to trade, stake, and manage millions of on-chain tokens directly from a single Bitget spot account. The update expands support to four major blockchains — Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Base — evolving Bitget Onchain from handling select assets into a broad gateway to the decentralized economy.

This upgrade provides a fully integrated and user-friendly experience, combining the variety of decentralized markets with the security and reliability associated with centralized exchanges. Users can access millions of tokens across multiple chains without managing separate Web3 wallets, performing external transfers, or handling private keys, making on-chain trading more accessible while retaining the tools and safeguards expected by professional traders.

Bitget also introduced Onchain Signals, an AI-powered feature that monitors and filters high-quality “smart money” addresses across blockchains, delivering real-time token alerts and actionable insights. One-click trading allows users to act swiftly on opportunities and replicate strategies from leading market participants, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in on-chain operations.

Security is a central focus of Bitget Onchain. All tokens undergo pre-screening, with additional protections for high-risk assets, ensuring exchange-level security while interacting with the on-chain ecosystem.

Bitget Unveils Major Upgrade To Onchain Platform, Paving The Way For Universal Exchange Vision

This upgrade is part of Bitget’s broader vision of creating the Universal Exchange (UEX), a next-generation platform designed to support all tradable cryptocurrency assets, in contrast to most current centralized exchanges (CEX) that typically cover only a few hundred mainstream tokens. UEX will also extend beyond cryptocurrencies, enabling trading of global premium assets such as stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), gold, and forex.

The approach represents a fusion of centralized and decentralized exchange (DEX) advantages, combining technology and philosophy. While many global exchanges are only beginning to experiment with Web3 integrations or partial on-chain functionality, Bitget has already advanced with unified accounts, full multi-chain asset support, and AI-driven trading intelligence, making it the first platform to provide a comprehensive experience that merges the reliability of a CEX with the diversity of a DEX.

“Bitget Onchain is breaking down barriers between CEX and DEX by offering both accessibility and security in one place,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “By expanding coverage to millions of tokens across top blockchains and introducing AI-powered Onchain Signals, we are giving users the smartest, safest way to trade on-chain. This upgrade also represents the core of UEX’s vision — helping users trade smarter across every market, on-chain and beyond,” she added.

Bitget Onchain provides users with extensive access to the decentralized token ecosystem within a secure, streamlined, and intuitive platform, reinforcing Bitget’s position as a leading innovator in the development of the future financial landscape.

