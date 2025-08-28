en en
News Report Technology
August 28, 2025

Bitget Reports Over $500B In Monthly Derivatives Volume, Leads ETH And SOL Liquidity According To CoinDesk

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 28, 2025
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 28, 2025 at 6:00 am

In Brief

Bitget has been recognized in a CoinDesk report for its strong derivatives volumes, leading liquidity in major tokens, growing institutional adoption, and expanded altcoin and on-chain/off-chain trading capabilities.

Bitget Reports Over $500B In Monthly Derivatives Volume, Leads ETH And SOL Liquidity According To CoinDesk

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that it has been highlighted in a recent CoinDesk Market Data Deep-Dive report for its strong performance in trading volume, institutional adoption, and liquidity provision. Between November 2023 and June 2025, Bitget generated a total of $11.5 trillion in derivatives trading, ranking it among the top four exchanges worldwide. 

The report also identified Bitget as the leading exchange for ETH and SOL spot liquidity and the second for BTC, establishing it as one of the top three platforms globally for execution quality. In 2025, average monthly trading volumes reached $750 billion, with derivatives accounting for nearly 90% of that activity, reflecting Bitget’s resilience and growing importance even in cooler market conditions.

The composition of Bitget’s user base is shifting toward institutions. In the first half of 2025, institutional participants contributed 80% of spot volumes and 50% of derivatives volumes, doubling assets under management year-to-date. CoinDesk attributes this growth to enhancements in Bitget’s product offerings, including its Liquidity Incentive Program, institutional lending services, and the upcoming unified margin system.

Bitget’s native token, BGB, was noted as the third-most traded spot asset after BTC and ETH, with trading volumes that rival entire market segments and contributed to the exchange reaching a record 5.2% share of the spot market in May. Together, BTC, ETH, and BGB accounted for 44% of spot activity, signaling sustained institutional demand.

The exchange’s liquidity metrics also remain strong. Bitget was ranked first for ETH and SOL liquidity and second for BTC spot depth within 1% of the mid-price, surpassing several major competitors. Its average BTC slippage for $100,000 trades was 0.0074%, placing it among the top three platforms globally for execution efficiency.

“We’ve been deliberate about how we scale, we deliver world-class products, and provide one of the strongest security infrastructures. From retail to institutional, people are looking for quality and safety,” said Gracy Chen, Chief Executive Officer at Bitget, in a written statement. “This report validates what we’ve known internally: institutions are here, and they choose to trust Bitget,” she added.

Bitget’s Onchain Launch And Expanded Liquidity Propel Growth Across Institutional And Altcoin Markets

The full CoinDesk report also emphasized Bitget’s Onchain launch in April 2025, which contributed to a 32% month-on-month rise in spot trading volumes. The report highlighted Bitget’s leading position in XRP derivatives open interest, its prominence in Layer 1 and memecoin markets, and the growing significance of niche tokens, which experienced notable activity on the platform.

Leveraging this positioning, Bitget has expanded further into institutional markets, strengthened altcoin liquidity, and implemented hybrid on-chain and off-chain liquidity solutions, a combination that is driving the next stage of the exchange’s development.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

