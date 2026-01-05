Bitget Opens TradFi Trading To All Users Following Record-Breaking Beta Participation

In Brief Bitget has officially launched its TradFi trading suite to all users, integrating crypto, commodities, forex, and global assets into a single platform following a highly successful beta.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), officially opened its TradFi trading suite to all users, following a private beta that drew overwhelming interest and delivered standout trading activity across gold, forex, and global macro assets.

The public launch marks a key milestone in Bitget’s evolution into UEX. After opening beta access in December, more than 80,000 users joined the waitlist to explore trading beyond cryptocurrencies, validating strong demand for a single platform that connects digital assets with traditional markets. Activity during the test phase exceeded expectations, highlighted by XAU/USD recording over $100 million in single-day trading volume, one of the strongest performances seen during the beta period.

With the beta insights now baked into the product, Bitget TradFi is entering full public availability with a broader lineup and refined execution. Users can trade 79 instruments spanning metals, forex, indices, and commodities, all settled in USDT and accessed directly from their existing Bitget accounts. The experience is designed to feel familiar to crypto-native traders while opening the door to macro-driven strategies without the need to switch platforms.

Bitget Advances Exchange Model With Unified Access To Crypto, Commodities, And Forex

This launch also reinforces Bitget’s UEX vision, where trading is no longer segmented by asset class. By bringing gold, forex, and commodities into the same ecosystem as crypto, Bitget is positioning itself as a platform built for how modern traders actually think about risk, diversification, and opportunity. Deep liquidity, tight spreads, and flexible leverage options were refined during the beta based on real user feedback, ensuring the product is ready to scale.

“Traders want the flexibility to choose between assets in a unified ecosystem,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget in a written statement. “They want the freedom to move between crypto and traditional markets as conditions change. TradFi going public is about giving them that accessibility in one place, without friction,” she added.

With TradFi now fully live, Bitget continues to expand what a cryptocurrency exchange can be. The move signals a broader shift in how exchanges are evolving, not just as venues for speculation, but as comprehensive gateways to global markets under a single, unified trading experience.

