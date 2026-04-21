Bitget Launches Ulysses To Accelerate Institutional Re-Engagement And Onboarding Efforts

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget launches Project Ulysses to re-engage institutional clients and onboard select new participants, offering enhanced trading tools, credit access, and unified execution under its UEX framework through 2026.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has announced the launch of Project Ulysses, described as a targeted institutional re-engagement and acquisition initiative aimed at bringing dormant clients back to the platform while also onboarding a limited group of new institutional participants. The programme is scheduled to run until June 30, 2026, and is structured to support institutions in resuming or initiating trading activity within Bitget’s unified trading environment.

Project Ulysses is built on top of a series of institutional infrastructure upgrades introduced under the UEX framework, which consolidates execution, capital management, and risk controls into a single operating structure. Over the past year, Bitget has expanded its institutional product stack across custody solutions, connectivity systems, and account architecture in an effort to support more advanced professional trading requirements.

Recent developments include the rollout of the PRO account system, which introduces tiered access to fees and services, as well as the introduction of LOLA connectivity, designed to support low-latency execution for high-frequency and algorithmic trading operations. These upgrades are complemented by cross-asset margin functionality under UEX, allowing institutional users to allocate a unified pool of capital across both spot and derivatives markets.

Targeted Institutional Re-Engagement Through Enhanced Infrastructure Access

Within Project Ulysses, eligible institutional participants are granted temporary access to enhanced PRO-tier features, including upgraded account status, expanded API limits, and additional institutional connectivity tools. The programme also includes performance-based access to a two-month interest-free institutional credit facility of up to $3 million, intended to support capital deployment as trading activity increases.

“We want to provide institutions with a clearer path back into the market, or a more structured way to enter it,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget in a written statement. “The focus is on making it easier to activate capital within an environment that brings execution, liquidity, and risk management together. That’s where the UEX model becomes practical for institutional users,” she added.

The initiative is capped at 50 institutional participants globally, including both new clients and existing users with relatively low recent trading activity. By combining targeted onboarding with expanded infrastructure access, Project Ulysses is intended to accelerate institutional engagement while reinforcing Bitget’s positioning as a venue focused on liquidity, execution quality, and capital efficiency.

The launch comes amid continued growth in institutional participation in digital asset markets, alongside expanding interest in tokenized financial instruments. As capital flows increasingly span multiple asset classes, trading venues offering integrated execution, asset management, and financing tools are becoming more prominent.

Project Ulysses represents the next stage of Bitget’s institutional development strategy, which continues to focus on compliance, security, product expansion, and asset management under the UEX framework. These components are being developed as part of a unified system designed to support institutional-scale activity across evolving digital markets.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

