Bitget Launches UEX Switch Campaign To Promote Unified Cross-Asset Trading And Borderless Market Access

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by Alisa Davidson by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget has launched the UEX Switch Campaign to promote unified, cross-asset trading through its upgraded platform, aiming to streamline market access and position itself as a global hub for tokenized stocks and financial assets.

Bitget, the world’s first Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched the UEX Switch Campaign, an initiative encouraging traders to transition from fragmented, single-asset platforms to a unified account capable of accessing opportunities across cryptocurrency and traditional financial markets. The campaign follows a recent upgrade to the Bitget app, which now displays crypto and TradFi products together on the homepage, reportedly reducing navigation steps by around 30% compared with typical trading workflows.

The campaign emphasizes a single message: Switch to UEX, Switch to Bitget. Bitget highlights the increasing interconnection of markets, noting that crypto assets correlate with equities, gold responds to macroeconomic sentiment, and forex reacts to the same news as Bitcoin. Despite these links, many traders continue to use multiple apps, convert currencies, and potentially lose time and market opportunities. The UEX Switch Campaign is intended to address this fragmentation and position Bitget UEX as a platform designed for cross-asset trading.

“The pivot is here. Traders who are still not adapting to the evolving markets are leaving alpha on the table every single day,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget in a written statement. “Bitget UEX was built to remove that friction entirely. The goal is to provide one account and platform for all markets and opportunities. The great migration has begun,” she added.

Bitget’s #TheGreatMigration Campaign Highlights Shift To Integrated, Borderless Trading

The campaign uses the hashtag #TheGreatMigration to convey the idea that capital flows toward more efficient opportunities. As cryptocurrency develops into a global financial infrastructure and tokenized assets gain adoption, traders are increasingly shifting from isolated platforms to integrated, borderless trading environments. Bitget UEX is positioned as a destination for this trend.

Bitget reported capturing 89% of the global market share for Ondo’s tokenized stock tokens, reaching record daily volumes of $6 billion in January 2026. The platform provides access to over 200 tokenized stocks and ETFs, CFDs, stock perpetuals, forex, indices, commodities, and precious metals, all within a single USDs-denominated account. Cross-margin capabilities, round-the-clock market access, and leverage of up to 500x are available. With a long-term objective of handling 40% of tokenized stock trading volume by 2030—estimated at $15–$30 trillion—the UEX Switch Campaign is presented as a significant step in Bitget’s strategy to become a leading global liquidity and distribution hub for asset trading. The campaign launched globally on March 16, 2026.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

