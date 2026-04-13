Bitget Launches New Pre-IPO Product With SpaceX As First Listing

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by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched IPO Prime, introducing a new market structure that enables users to access and trade pre-IPO exposure to global unicorn companies such as SpaceX.

Powered by Republic, the launch marks an expansion beyond traditional secondary market trading, enabling participation in value creation before companies enter public markets, a phase historically limited to institutional investors and private capital networks. Through IPO Prime, Bitget extends its Universal Exchange framework into primary market access, bridging a long-standing gap between private and public market participation.

IPO Prime operates through a subscription-based model, where eligible users can apply for allocations in tokenized offerings tied to specific companies. Allocation limits are determined based on user tier, with higher participation thresholds available to elevated VIP levels. Following the subscription phase, these digital assets transition into an over-the-counter market on Bitget, enabling continuous pricing, trading and circulation within a structured environment.

The first offering under IPO Prime is preSPAX, a digital asset designed to mirror the economic performance of SpaceX following its potential public listing. As one of the most closely watched private companies globally, SpaceX represents the type of high-growth opportunity that has traditionally remained inaccessible to retail investors.

“Since the beginning of financial markets, access to pre-IPO opportunities has been defined by exclusivity,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “IPO Prime allows users to participate earlier in a company’s growth cycle, with the flexibility of continuous trading. This shifts how and when investors can engage with emerging companies, which gives retailers and new investors a chance to buy-in early. This is part of our greater shift towards building an UEX, democratizing access to financial equality.”

To mark the launch, Bitget will introduce two rounds of preSPAX token airdrops for eligible VIP users, on April 13, 2026 at 10:00 (UTC), providing early participants with additional exposure as the platform begins onboarding its first offering. The official preSPAX token launches on April 21, 2026 at 12:00 (UTC), with the commitment period starting April 18, 2026, 18:00 and ending April 21, 2026, 18:00 (UTC). Distribution period runs from April 21, 2026 18:00 till April 21, 2026, 22:00 (UTC).

The introduction of IPO Prime is a new route to traditional financial opportunities being structured and accessed. As boundaries between asset classes continue to blur, platforms are expanding beyond traditional and crypto trading to include early-stage market participation. Within Bitget’s Universal Exchange model, IPO Prime moves towards integrating diverse financial opportunities into a single, unified environment.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

