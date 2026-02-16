Bitget Launches Gracy AI To Deliver Leadership‑Style Guidance Through Conversational Digital Avatar

In Brief Bitget has launched Gracy AI, a conversational digital assistant modeled on executive‑level decision‑making to help users navigate markets, strategy, and long‑term thinking.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that it has introduced Gracy AI, an animated digital human designed to facilitate one‑on‑one conversations with users and provide guidance modeled on leadership‑level thinking within the cryptocurrency sector.

The system is built around the professional experience and decision‑making approach of Bitget chief executive Gracy Chen, and is intended to move beyond chart‑based insights or short‑term trading signals.

According to the company, the tool offers users a space to discuss market cycles, strategic considerations, career‑related questions, and broader mindset topics with an AI trained to reflect how an industry executive evaluates growth, risk, and long‑term direction.

The launch represents a shift in how exchanges are applying artificial intelligence. Rather than serving as an additional data source, Gracy AI is positioned as a tool focused on interpretation and contextual understanding. Users are able to ask about industry trends, approaches to uncertainty, or methods for making decisions during periods of heightened market noise. Bitget stated that the objective is not to forecast prices, but to help users think more clearly about the factors influencing them.

“Honestly, I still find it a little funny to see an AI avatar of me on screen,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget in a written statement. “But a big part of my job is listening to user concerns, getting close to the details, and helping people understand what’s really happening in the market. The team built Gracy AI around that same approach so more users can connect, learn, and grow, feeling supported by me and the team,” she added.

Gracy AI forms part of Bitget’s broader artificial intelligence roadmap within its UEX transformation strategy. Following the introduction of GetAgent, which established the exchange’s AI capabilities in analytics and decision support, Gracy AI represents the more user‑facing component of the initiative, aimed at enhancing understanding rather than solely improving execution.

To accompany the launch, Bitget is introducing themed Gracy AI conversations aligned with seasonal moments and cultural events. Valentine’s Day will feature discussions centered on self‑care, while Chinese New Year will include guided conversations focused on goal‑setting, perspective, and new beginnings. The company said these campaigns are intended to make AI interactions feel timely and relevant rather than purely transactional.

The introduction of Gracy AI builds on Bitget’s ongoing efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into tools used by everyday traders. The exchange has previously rolled out AI‑driven market insights, smart trading features, and products such as GetAgent, which aims to help users navigate volatility with clearer signals and contextual information. Gracy AI expands this strategy by offering a conversational interface designed to provide experience‑based perspective and real‑time intelligence. As Bitget continues its transition toward a Universal Exchange model, the company said the launch reflects the view that while advanced tools are important, improved decision‑making and clearer thinking are equally critical.

