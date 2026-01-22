Bitget Launches Global Stock Futures Championship Featuring $1.55M Prize Pool

In Brief Bitget has launched its first Global Stock Futures Championship, offering a $1.55 million prize pool and a gamified, crypto-native platform for team, individual, and creator competitions.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced the launch of its inaugural Global Stock Futures Championship, offering a headline prize pool of 1,551,000 USDT. Running from January 23 to February 11, 2026 (UTC+8), the event is designed to bring together professional traders, emerging talents, and global communities in a competitive environment centered on both skill and strategy.

At the heart of the championship is the Team Battle, which distributes 940,000 USDT in rewards. A main prize pool of 700,000 USDT will be shared among the top 30 teams based on profit and loss performance, while an additional 200,000 USDT in Early Bird incentives will reward the first 10,000 participants who join teams and complete qualifying trades between January 26 and 28. Team captains will be recognized through 40,000 USDT in leadership awards, highlighting their role in guiding successful squads.

For individual competitors, the Individual PnL Challenge allocates 300,000 USDT to the top 100 performers worldwide, emphasizing accuracy, timing, and strategic decision-making under market pressure. The Star Trader Challenge adds a social dimension, inviting global crypto creators to compete for 101,000 USDT, including a 100,000 USDT pool for the top three performers and a 1,000 USDT community voting fund that allows users to predict and support champions.

Bitget Enhances Global Stock Futures Championship With Challenge Center Rewards And $110K Welcome Airdrop

The championship ecosystem is further enhanced by the Challenge Center, which distributes 100,000 USDT through daily and full-period tasks. Participants can unlock Mystery Boxes containing tokenized stocks, vouchers, merchandise, and premium rewards, integrating each trade into a broader gamified experience.

New participants are welcomed with an airdrop totaling 110,000 USDT, including a 50,000 USDT registration gift and an additional 60,000 USDT reward for users completing at least 100 USDT in stock futures trading volume, featuring guaranteed tokenized stock assets.

Launching during peak earnings season, the Global Stock Futures Championship positions market volatility as an arena for demonstrating trading skill. The event represents a novel approach to engaging with global equities through a crypto-native platform, emphasizing collaborative competition, individual performance, and real-time, borderless trading. With its debut, Bitget aims to redefine how traders experience stock markets, blending strategy, community, and incentive-driven participation into a unified global challenge.

