Bitget Launches CFD Copy Trading Amid Rising Demand For Cross-Market Exposure

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget launches CFD Copy Trading, enabling users to mirror expert strategies across forex, commodities, and indices, expanding access to traditional markets with enhanced execution and profit-sharing features.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced the introduction of CFD Copy Trading, a feature aimed at expanding user access to traditional financial markets. The new offering enables participants to automatically replicate the strategies of experienced traders across asset classes such as foreign exchange, commodities, and indices directly within the Bitget platform.

The development follows a period of significant expansion in Bitget’s contracts-for-difference (CFD) segment, which recently recorded more than $6 billion in daily trading volume. This increase has been attributed to heightened volatility across global markets, with notable price movements in assets such as gold, oil, major currency pairs, and equity indices attracting interest from crypto-focused traders seeking broader exposure as macroeconomic trends become increasingly interconnected.

Despite this growth, participation has largely been concentrated among more experienced traders capable of responding quickly to macroeconomic signals. Access for less active users has remained limited, particularly for those who do not regularly monitor market developments or trade across multiple asset classes. The newly introduced CFD Copy Trading feature is positioned as a solution to this gap, allowing users to mirror the positions of leading traders with an entry threshold starting from 50 USDT, using a framework similar to existing copy trading functions available in Bitget’s futures and spot markets.

“More users are paying attention to macro movements because the opportunity set has widened beyond crypto alone,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget in a written statement. “What matters now is making that access practical. Copy trading lowers the execution barrier for users who want exposure to global markets without needing to build that expertise from scratch,” she added.

Infrastructure, Execution Model, And Profit-Sharing Mechanisms

The system is built on Bitget’s integration with MT5-based CFD infrastructure and incorporates several features intended to improve operational efficiency and transparency. Account creation and withdrawal processes are automated and reportedly completed within seconds, reducing onboarding and settlement friction. The platform also applies a High-Water Mark profit-sharing mechanism, under which traders receive compensation only when followers achieve new net profit highs after recovering any prior losses, aligning incentives between strategy providers and participants.

Performance metrics, including return on investment, follower counts, and profit-sharing data, are updated on an hourly basis, replacing delayed reporting systems commonly used in the broader market. Profit-sharing distributions are processed daily, with top-performing traders eligible to receive up to 30% of generated profits. Additional structures, including VIP tiers, allow selected traders to offer restricted access portfolios to invited participants.

The launch is also presented as part of Bitget’s broader Universal Exchange strategy, which aims to provide unified access to multiple asset classes through a single account framework. By using USDT as margin, users can trade across cryptocurrencies, commodities, foreign exchange, and indices without transferring funds between platforms or converting capital. The feature is intended to simplify entry into traditional markets for crypto users, while also attracting established MT5 and forex traders into an environment where digital and traditional financial assets are increasingly integrated.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

