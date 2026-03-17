Bitget Expands Spot Market With Ondo Tokenized Securities, Integrating US Equities, ETFs, And Commodities
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In Brief
Bitget has expanded its spot market by adding Ondo Global Markets tokenized securities, allowing users to trade major U.S. equities, index ETFs, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies 24/7 within a single USDT-based account.
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that it has expanded its spot market by introducing a new set of Ondo Global Markets tokenized securities, integrating major US equities, index ETFs, and precious metals into a single trading environment alongside digital assets. The move adds a further layer to Bitget’s multi-asset model, enabling users to trade both cryptocurrency and traditional market exposures around the clock within a single USDT-based account.
The new listings feature some of the most widely followed companies in global markets, including Tesla (TSLAon), NVIDIA (NVDAon), Apple (AAPLon), Alphabet (GOOGLon), Microsoft (MSFTon), Amazon (AMZNon), Meta (METAon), and AMD (AMDon). In addition, the expansion introduces broader market access through index ETFs such as SPYon, IVVon, QQQon, IWMon, and ITOTon, alongside commodity-linked instruments including IAUon and SLVon, providing traders with a direct way to engage with gold- and silver-linked products from the same interface used for crypto trading.
This launch builds upon the ongoing partnership between Bitget and Ondo, which has steadily grown over the past several months. In September 2025, Bitget and Bitget Wallet enabled access to over 100 tokenized assets via Ondo Finance, and the collaboration recently deepened with the addition of 98 new tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs. Bitget has reported strong adoption in this category, noting that Ondo tokenized stock trading on its platform captured approximately 73% of the market share in early December before increasing to roughly 89% later in the month, illustrating rapid user demand for blockchain-based access to global markets. Ondo Global Markets has since emerged as the largest provider of tokenized stocks worldwide.
Tokenized Assets Enable 24/7 Global Market Access
Unlike conventional market access, which is restricted by brokerage networks and fixed trading hours, these new spot listings are designed for uninterrupted, 24/7 trading. This allows users to react in real time to macroeconomic events, earnings announcements, and weekend market developments, eliminating the wait associated with traditional exchange schedules. The approach aligns with the broader trend in tokenized assets, where investors increasingly expect global market instruments to be as fast and accessible as cryptocurrencies.
“Market movements are no longer bound by date and time, user expectations no longer stop at the boundary between crypto and traditional finance. This expansion with Ondo brings some of the world’s most watched equities, index products, and precious metals into our spot market in a way that feels native to how modern users already trade,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget in a written statement.
“Bitget is now offering tokenized equities alongside crypto and becoming the everything app, powered by Ondo,” said Ian De Bode, President of Ondo Finance. “Ondo tokenized stocks, ETFs, and commodities are available for trading on every Bitget platform, in size,” he added.
This rollout represents the next stage in Bitget’s Global Alpha in One strategy, adding depth to its Universal Exchange model by uniting crypto, tokenized real-world assets, and traditional market instruments in a single platform, reflecting the growing integration of digital and conventional finance in modern trading environments.
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About The Author
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.More articles
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.