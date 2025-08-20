Bitget Debuts First-Ever RWA Index Perpetuals Featuring Major Real-World Assets

In Brief Bitget is set to launch the industry’s first Real-World Asset (RWA) Index Perpetual Contract on August 20, allowing trading of tokenized major stocks with xStocks-based pricing.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced the launch of what it describes as the industry’s first Real-World Asset (RWA) Index Perpetual Contract, scheduled to go live on August 20th. This new product introduces a framework for trading tokenized representations of traditional assets, beginning with TSLAUSDT (RWA), NVDAUSDT (RWA), and CRCLUSDT (RWA). The contract is structured around a composite of tokenized stock indices already present in the market, with each index comprising one or more RWA tokens that reflect prices from multiple third-party issuers. For instance, an AAPL RWA Index Perpetual Contract may incorporate a mix of Apple tokens issued by different providers.

The design mirrors the methodology of cryptocurrency perpetual contracts, which calculate index prices based on data from major exchanges. Bitget’s RWA Index Perpetual Contract introduces the ability to dynamically add or remove index sources depending on measurable factors such as liquidity, market activity, and trading volume. The weighting of these indices may be adjusted periodically, with disclosures made accordingly. This structure is intended to ensure fairness and adaptability in pricing.

In order to align trading activity with underlying market conditions, the contracts will operate on a 5×24 schedule, pausing on weekends and stock market holidays. During these intervals, prices will remain fixed to prevent liquidations, although participants may add margin in anticipation of potential price movements at reopening. While no new orders will be accepted during closures, cancellations will remain available. Funding fees will be suspended during inactive periods and resume hourly when markets reopen.

In terms of user experience, the RWA perpetual contracts follow the same trading and liquidation processes as existing crypto perpetual products, reducing complexity for participants. To manage early-stage risks, leverage will initially be capped at 10x, only isolated margin mode will be supported, and platform-wide limits will apply to open interest positions.

“Bitget thrives on innovation emerging from the crypto space,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “With the launch of the world’s first RWA Index Perpetual Contract, we are steadily transitioning into a comprehensive ecosystem for all things finance. This product highlights the platform’s advancement compared to other players, as it enables traders to gain exposure to both modern and traditional asset classes, bridging the gap between TradFi and DeFi,” she added.

At its launch, Bitget’s index pricing will be based on stock tokens available on the xStocks platform, with the exchange planning to integrate additional verified issuers in the coming months. The platform also intends to expand support for a wider variety of RWA perpetual contracts on Bitget Futures later this quarter.

