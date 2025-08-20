en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
August 20, 2025

Bitget Debuts First-Ever RWA Index Perpetuals Featuring Major Real-World Assets

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 20, 2025 at 9:34 am Updated: August 20, 2025 at 9:34 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 20, 2025 at 9:34 am

In Brief

Bitget is set to launch the industry’s first Real-World Asset (RWA) Index Perpetual Contract on August 20, allowing trading of tokenized major stocks with xStocks-based pricing.

Bitget Debuts First-Ever RWA Index Perpetuals Featuring Major Real-World Assets

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced the launch of what it describes as the industry’s first Real-World Asset (RWA) Index Perpetual Contract, scheduled to go live on August 20th. This new product introduces a framework for trading tokenized representations of traditional assets, beginning with TSLAUSDT (RWA), NVDAUSDT (RWA), and CRCLUSDT (RWA). The contract is structured around a composite of tokenized stock indices already present in the market, with each index comprising one or more RWA tokens that reflect prices from multiple third-party issuers. For instance, an AAPL RWA Index Perpetual Contract may incorporate a mix of Apple tokens issued by different providers.

The design mirrors the methodology of cryptocurrency perpetual contracts, which calculate index prices based on data from major exchanges. Bitget’s RWA Index Perpetual Contract introduces the ability to dynamically add or remove index sources depending on measurable factors such as liquidity, market activity, and trading volume. The weighting of these indices may be adjusted periodically, with disclosures made accordingly. This structure is intended to ensure fairness and adaptability in pricing.

In order to align trading activity with underlying market conditions, the contracts will operate on a 5×24 schedule, pausing on weekends and stock market holidays. During these intervals, prices will remain fixed to prevent liquidations, although participants may add margin in anticipation of potential price movements at reopening. While no new orders will be accepted during closures, cancellations will remain available. Funding fees will be suspended during inactive periods and resume hourly when markets reopen.

In terms of user experience, the RWA perpetual contracts follow the same trading and liquidation processes as existing crypto perpetual products, reducing complexity for participants. To manage early-stage risks, leverage will initially be capped at 10x, only isolated margin mode will be supported, and platform-wide limits will apply to open interest positions.

Bitget To Launch RWA Index Perpetual Contract Using xStocks-Based Pricing

“Bitget thrives on innovation emerging from the crypto space,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “With the launch of the world’s first RWA Index Perpetual Contract, we are steadily transitioning into a comprehensive ecosystem for all things finance. This product highlights the platform’s advancement compared to other players, as it enables traders to gain exposure to both modern and traditional asset classes, bridging the gap between TradFi and DeFi,” she added.

At its launch, Bitget’s index pricing will be based on stock tokens available on the xStocks platform, with the exchange planning to integrate additional verified issuers in the coming months. The platform also intends to expand support for a wider variety of RWA perpetual contracts on Bitget Futures later this quarter.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Blockchain Life Forum Dubai: What To Expect From The Premier Crypto Event Of 2025

by Alisa Davidson
August 20, 2025

Tea Data Breach Turns Women’s Safety into a Hackers’ Playground

by Victoria d'Este
August 20, 2025

Top AI Influencers 2025: Verified, Respected, Followed

by Alisa Davidson
August 20, 2025

Nexo Launches AI Assistant For Intelligent Account Insights And Enhanced User Experience

by Alisa Davidson
August 20, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Blockchain Life Forum Dubai: What To Expect From The Premier Crypto Event Of 2025

by Alisa Davidson
August 20, 2025

Top AI Influencers 2025: Verified, Respected, Followed

by Alisa Davidson
August 20, 2025

Nexo Launches AI Assistant For Intelligent Account Insights And Enhanced User Experience

by Alisa Davidson
August 20, 2025

Circle Gateway: Transforming Cross-Chain Experience With Unified USDC Balance

by Alisa Davidson
August 20, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Blockchain Life Forum Dubai: What To Expect From The Premier Crypto Event Of 2025
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Blockchain Life Forum Dubai: What To Expect From The Premier Crypto Event Of 2025
by Alisa Davidson
August 20, 2025
Tea Data Breach Turns Women’s Safety into a Hackers’ Playground
Opinion Lifestyle Markets Technology
Tea Data Breach Turns Women’s Safety into a Hackers’ Playground
by Victoria d'Este
August 20, 2025
Top AI Influencers 2025: Verified, Respected, Followed
News Report Technology
Top AI Influencers 2025: Verified, Respected, Followed
by Alisa Davidson
August 20, 2025
Nexo Launches AI Assistant For Intelligent Account Insights And Enhanced User Experience
News Report Technology
Nexo Launches AI Assistant For Intelligent Account Insights And Enhanced User Experience
by Alisa Davidson
August 20, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.