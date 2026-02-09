Bitget And BlockSec Unveil UEX Security Standard, Establishing New Benchmark For Universal Exchange Security

In Brief Bitget and BlockSec have released a joint report introducing the UEX Security Standard, a system-level framework designed to safeguard multi-asset trading across crypto, tokenized, and traditional financial markets.

Bitget, the global Universal Exchange (UEX) operator, has released a new research report titled The UEX Security Standard: From Proof to Protection, produced in collaboration with blockchain security firm BlockSec. The report introduces a system-level security framework aimed at exchanges managing crypto, tokenized assets, and traditional financial instruments within unified account environments.

As trading platforms evolve into Universal Exchanges, a term first coined by Bitget CEO Gracy Chen at the company’s seventh anniversary, security considerations extend beyond single-asset custody or on-chain protections. Unified margin systems, shared settlement infrastructure, and cross-market access create new vulnerabilities, where failures at the account, data, or permission layer can propagate across multiple products and asset classes. The report shifts the focus from isolated controls to continuous, verifiable system resilience.

The UEX Security Standard outlines five key benchmarks for next-generation exchange security: verifiable solvency, multi-asset risk isolation, data security and privacy protection, AI-driven dynamic monitoring, and resilient application and infrastructure defenses. These measures are designed to contain risks, ensure correctness, and maintain trust as platform complexity increases.

The framework is informed by existing safeguards at Bitget, including regular Proof of Reserves reporting and a robust Protection Fund, augmented by collaboration with BlockSec on real-time monitoring, offensive security testing, incident response readiness, and compliance-grade controls such as AML screening and fund tracing.

“The transition to Universal Exchanges changes the nature of security risk,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget in a written statement. “Security can no longer focus on individual assets or reactive disclosure. It must operate at the system level, where risks are identified early, isolated by design, and verified under real-world conditions,” he added.

BlockSec CEO Yajin Zhou added, “UEX is not just a product upgrade. It is a structural shift in how trading infrastructure and security must work. When you combine crypto-native assets with stocks, ETFs, and other off-chain instruments, the security boundary expands dramatically.”

“Platforms must prove asset transparency, ensure pricing integrity, and secure off-chain dependencies to the same standard as on-chain systems. UEX demands a unified, verifiable security framework that can protect multi-asset trading at scale,” he said.

The report also emphasizes transparency, emergency response readiness, and user education, presenting security as a dynamic discipline that must evolve alongside product complexity and market structure. It is positioned as a reference for exchanges, regulators, and market participants navigating the next phase of multi-asset trading infrastructure.

