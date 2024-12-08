Bitcoin Cash Targets $700 By Year-End As Lunex Network Presale Surpasses $4.2M, With 80% Of Litecoin Holders In Profit

In Brief LNEX, the native token of Lunex Network, is expected to surge, similar to recent gains seen in Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and Litecoin, potentially delivering over 200% returns for early investors.

Native token of the Web3 multi-chain bridge network Lunex is anticipated to experience a price surge in the near future, potentially offering early investors returns exceeding 200%. This predicted rally mirrors the recent performance of Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and Litecoin, all of which saw notable gains over the past month.

Bitcoin Cash has experienced a notable increase of over 74%, reaching around $620. This upward trend is expected to persist as BCH’s trading volume and market capitalization have also seen substantial growth, with increases of more than 30% and 7%, respectively. The recent surge in Bitcoin’s value, which surpassed the $100,000 mark, appears to have contributed to this momentum. Similarly, Litecoin has shown strong performance in the market, rising more than 44% over the past week, while its market capitalization has expanded by over $1 billion. This gain has positioned over 80% of its holders in profit.

The Lunex Network presale presents early investment opportunities for those looking to maximize passive income. By staking LNEX tokens during the ongoing presale, investors can earn up to 18% APY, with a minimum staking period of 30 days. This staking option allows users to grow their holdings by accumulating additional LNEX tokens, offering a solid foundation for building a long-term position while preserving the original staked APY.

After the completion of the Lunex Network presale and the LNEX token’s market launch, token holders can participate in the platform’s revenue-sharing model to continue generating passive income. This system will allocate a portion of Lunex’s revenue, derived from subscriptions and trading fees, to buy back LNEX tokens from the open market. The repurchased tokens will then be redistributed to those who staked their tokens, ensuring consistent rewards.

Lunex Network’s unique approach, combined with other features, has helped it stand out in the market. This is reflected in the growing community and successful presale. The LNEX token has already risen to $0.0036, marking a 200% increase from its initial price of $0.0012. The presale has also generated over $4.3 million, with just one day left before another price increase.

Bitcoin Cash And Litecoin Price Analysis: Will There Be More Gains This Month?

Bitcoin Cash reached a high of $1,650 in May 2021, but since then, its price has been consolidating without a clear trend. However, in December, the token saw a surge of more than 20% within just one week. On-chain indicators suggest that further gains are possible, especially following Bitcoin’s recent rally, which surpassed $100,000. Technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index at 79, also support this upward momentum.

The number of active Bitcoin Cash addresses has increased, reflecting sustained demand from traders, which contributes to a bullish outlook for the token. Additionally, the ratio of daily on-chain transaction volume in profits to losses has risen, another positive sign for Bitcoin Cash’s price movement.

Bitcoin Cash’s futures open interest chart shows a steady upward trend, aligning with the price gains since November. The open interest has already reached over $450 million, marking a 21% increase. This positive trend puts Bitcoin Cash in a strong position to target the $700 mark before the year concludes.

Meanwhile, most Litecoin holders are currently experiencing profits following the token’s strong rally. The surge in Litecoin’s price has been fueled by growing optimism regarding the potential approval of a Litecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), with investors viewing this as a critical step toward mainstream adoption.

Trading between the $137 and $139 range, Litecoin’s price movement is poised to benefit from both technical and fundamental factors. A breakout above the key resistance level of $130 has set a positive tone, with increased institutional interest and market confidence further boosting its growth prospects. However, the RSI of 80 indicates that Litecoin may be in overbought territory, suggesting potential selling pressure as investors may look to lock in profits.

Despite this technical concern, the market sentiment around Litecoin remains positive. The token is trading above the Ichimoku Cloud, a technical indicator that helps assess trend strength and potential support or resistance levels. If this trend continues, Litecoin could target the next critical price level at $150.

Similar to Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin, Lunex Network has also attracted notable investor attention in recent months. The growing presale momentum of Lunex is evident, with revenue surpassing $4.2 million. The price of LNEX has increased to $0.0036 and is expected to rise even further before its official launch, making it an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize before the token’s public debut.

