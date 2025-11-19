en en
Markets News Report Technology
November 19, 2025

Bitcoin At Critical Support: 10x Research Says Market Could Signal Bottom—Or Trap

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 19, 2025 at 6:00 am Updated: November 19, 2025 at 6:00 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 19, 2025 at 6:00 am

In Brief

10x Research highlights the uncertainty of the bear market, stressing the risks of complacency and the need for cautious positioning as traders navigate shifting market dynamics.

Bitcoin At Critical Support: 10x Research Says Market Could Signal Bottom—Or Trap

10x Research, a firm specializing in digital asset analysis for wealth managers and cryptocurrency service providers, released a new report offering insights into current market dynamics.

The analysts note that although many traders have recently turned bearish, the majority have remained long, leaving them exposed to market losses. A familiar narrative of “three years up, one year down” in bear markets is circulating, but the central question remains whether now is a moment to trade against consensus or if it represents another market trap.

The report emphasizes the importance of distinguishing between tactical and structural positioning, as risk–reward profiles can shift rapidly when positions become crowded. Complacency carries significant risk, as demonstrated when the firm adopted a bearish stance at the end of October. On November 2nd, an opportunity was identified to sell Coinbase’s elevated implied volatility following earnings, offering traders nearly 5% in option premium through mid-December 2025, provided the stock remained below $390 from a starting point of $344. With Coinbase now at $261, the option premium has largely disappeared, reflecting the stock’s 24% decline and its shift from overvalued to fairly valued, while new opportunities are emerging elsewhere in the market.

Bear markets are challenging to navigate, yet their mix of sharp declines and sudden rallies creates opportunities for those prepared. Historical examples, such as shorting Japanese shipping companies during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis despite strong order books, illustrate how seemingly secure positions can collapse quickly under changing conditions. The report draws parallels to current trends, noting that while the AI chip sector, exemplified by Nvidia and supported by companies like OpenAI, appears strong, even strong positions can be disrupted quickly.

Bitcoin is currently testing its bull-market uptrend, a line that has historically signaled significant market bottoms, both tactical and strategic. Analysts caution that careful observation and prudent positioning remain critical, as the market may present either a buying opportunity or a cause for heightened concern.

Bitcoin Trades At $91,287, Analysts Warn Of Potential Volatility

As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $91,287, reflecting a modest 0.09% increase over the past 24 hours, with intraday lows of $90,013 and highs of $93,688. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $3.13 trillion, marking a 0.40% rise over the same period. Reported 24-hour trading volume reached $167.25 billion, representing a 30.75% decline, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Recent market activity has been influenced by institutional repositioning and short-term profit-taking, which contributed to selling pressure. Analysts have highlighted recent price movements as psychological threshold, noting that exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows have exceeded $3 billion over the past three weeks, even though Bitcoin has since rebounded above $93,000.

Liquidity conditions remain constrained following the US government shutdown, which limited spending on non-essential operations, and broader macroeconomic uncertainty has added to market fragility. Market participants are closely monitoring the Federal Reserve’s December policy decision and upcoming US employment data, while analysts caution that year-end tax-related adjustments and geopolitical developments could increase volatility.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
